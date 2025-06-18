Fox News Digital tops competing news brands in key metrics during May, dominates YouTube

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News Digital finished May with its second-best month ever among total digital multiplatform unique visitors, reaching 134 million people and delivering significant year-over-year growth as Americans continue to rely on the trusted news source for information and analysis.

Fox News Digital grew 34% compared to May 2024 while CNN settled for 86 million unique visitors, an 18% drop from last year, and The New York Times delivered 71 million, for a 9% drop.

Fox News Digital finished No. 1 among the competitive news set that includes The New York Times, CNN, CBS News, NBC News, ABC News, Washington Post, USA Today and others, in both multiplatform minutes and views during the busy month.

Fox News Digital drove 3.8 billion multiplatform minutes in May for an 18% increase compared to last year. It was the 51st consecutive month that Fox News Digital finished atop the key measurable.

CNN finished second with 1.4 billion multiplatform minutes while shedding 32% compared to last year, and The New York Times finished third with 1.2 billion and a 28% decline from last year.

Throughout May, Fox News Digital delivered 1.8 billion multiplatform views, a 4% uptick from last year, to finish No. 1 in the category for the 13th straight month. The Times finished second with 1.5 billion multiplatform views, dropping 9% compared to last year in the process, while CNN finished third with 857 million multiplatform views for a 28% drop versus last year.

Fox News Digital averaged 2.9 average views per visit to finish No. 1 in that category, too. Along the way, Fox News Digital surpassed NBC News and ABC News across the board during May.

On YouTube, Fox News scored 362 million video views, more than tripling ABC News and NBC News and topping MSNBC by more than 64 million views, according to Emplifi. It also more than quintupled CBS News’ 54 million views for the month.

Compared to last year, Fox News grew 98% in YouTube video views and the newly launched Fox News Clips platform attracted nearly 30 million views during May in its first month on YouTube.

Fox News Mobile App had 6.3 million unique visitors, up 9% compared to last year. CNN’s mobile app managed 4.8 million unique visitors for a 12% decline compared to last year.

Fox News was also the most engaged news brand on social media in May, with 82.7 million total social interactions, up 213% from last year. It delivered 61.3 million interactions on Facebook, 18.2 million Instagram interactions and 3.1 million X interactions, according to Emplifi.

The success helped Fox News secure more than one billion social video views across Facebook, Instagram, X and TikTok for the fourth time ever.

Fox News Digital, CBS News, NBC News, The Washington Post and ABC News have opted in to account for Social Incremental in total digital multi-platform unique visitors, while brands like CNN and The New York Times have not opted in.

Digital data courtesy of Comscore.