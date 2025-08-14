Fox News Digital tops all news brand in key metrics during July as CNN hits historic lows

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News Digital continued to dominate during July while CNN hit historic lows in critical measurables.

The month featured catastrophic Texas floods, President Donald Trump signing his "big beautiful bill," the Sean "Diddy" Combs verdict, CBS canceling "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" and a slew of other significant news. Along the way, Fox News Digital was the No.1 news site in total unique visitors, multiplatform views and multiplatform minutes.

Fox News Digital finished atop all three categories among the competitive news set that includes The New York Times, CNN, CBS News, NBC News, ABC News, Washington Post, USA Today and others.

Fox News Digital led all news competitors with 92 million total unique visitors in July, besting CNN's 91 million. NBC News trailed in third with 81 million total unique visitors, followed by The New York Times with 68 million and ABC News with 43 million.

Fox News Digital delivered 3.9 billion multiplatform minutes for a 1% increase compared to last year. It was the 53rd consecutive month that Fox News Digital finished atop the key measurable.

The New York Times was No. 2 with 1.2 billion multiplatform minutes but shed 30% compared to last year. CNN finished third in the key category with 1.1 billion multiplatform minutes but lost a staggering 53% compared to last year.

When it comes to multiplatform views, Fox News Digital finished ahead of the pack with 1.9 billion, while the Times managed 1.4 billion multiplatform views for second place and CNN delivered 766 million for third place. It marked the 15th consecutive month that Fox News finished No. 1 in the category.

July was CNN’s worst month among both multiplatform views and multiplatform minutes since tracking began in February 2015.

Fox News Digital was also No. 1 in average views per visit among the news competitive set, with 2.4 average views per visit.

Fox News maintained its dominance on YouTube against all other news brands, reaching a whopping 332 million video views, according to Emplifi. MSNBC tallied 318 million views, followed by CNN's 209 million, NBC News' 165 million, ABC News' 121 million, CBS News' 51 million and The New York Times' 6.2 million.

Additionally, Fox News once again was the most engaged news brand on social media in July with 98 million total social interactions, an increase of 134% from the year prior, according to Emplifi. When broken down, 71.8 million of those interactions came from Facebook, 21.1 million came from Instagram and 4.1 million came from X.

Fox News Digital, CBS News, NBC News, The Washington Post and ABC News have opted in to account for Social Incremental in total digital multi-platform unique visitors, while brands like CNN and The New York Times have not opted in.

Digital data courtesy of Comscore.