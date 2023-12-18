Fox News Digital crushes CNN, New York Times in key metrics during jam-packed November

Fox News Digital finished the jam-packed month of November as the top news brand in both multiplatform views and minutes, according to Comscore.

Fox News Digital has now finished No. 1 among news brands in multiplatform minutes for a staggering 33 straight months, finishing November with 2.9 billion total multiplatform minutes, while CNN managed 1.9 billion and The New York Times finished with 1.5 billion.

Fox News Digital finished with 1.7 billion total multiplatform views to thump competitors on the key metric for 14 consecutive months. News organizations that Fox News Digital topped in both categories include NBC News, ABC News, CBS News, Washington Post and USA Today, in addition to CNN and The New York Times.

Fox News Digital continued to break news related to President Biden and his family, first reporting that a bank investigator responsible for detecting and combating money laundering warned in 2018 of "unusual" and "erratic" activity related to more than a dozen wire transfers to accounts belonging to Hunter Biden.

FoxNews.com readers were also first to learn that the House Oversight Committee subpoenaed Hunter Biden, James Biden and their business associate, Rob Walker, for testimony before the panel as part of its investigation into the Biden family’s business dealings.

November saw a dramatic rise in antisemitism across the country amid the Israel-Hamas war. In an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital, actor and outspoken Israel supporter Jon Lovitz went on a tear against Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and members of the Democratic "Squad" for their opposition to the Jewish State.

Multiple Biden allies told Fox News Digital that the Biden administration’s stance against a cease-fire protects Americans and national security interests at home and abroad. Fox News Digital also put a spotlight on outrage from Minneapolis Public Schools’ staff, parents and other concerned citizens over a Minnesota teachers union’s statement on the Israel-Hamas war.

November saw White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre angrily storm out of a press briefing, the House of Representatives vote to reaffirm Israel's right to exist, Democrats maintain their hold on deep-red Kentucky's governor seat in an election night blow to the GOP, and concerns raised over the southern border in the wake of the Hamas terror attack.

The first plus-size Miss Universe contestant who landed a top 20 slot opened up about her struggles with weight gain in an interview with Fox News Digital and sports coverage included an exclusive interview with WWE founder Vince McMahon and a wide-ranging talk with Travis Kelce's mother Donna Kelce.

The top performing news site also featured conversation-driving opinion pieces, and in-depth coverage of everything from the entertainment industry to crime across the United States.

Fox News Digital had 89 million multiplatform unique visitors during the news-heavy month. The brand also thrived on social media, where it was the most engaged brand in the competitive set, with 18.4 million total social interactions during November, according to Emplifi.

It was the 111th consecutive month that Fox News finished No. 1 in total social interactions, with 4.5 million interactions on Facebook, 11.9 million Instagram interactions and 1.9 million X interactions. Fox News saw month-over-month gains across all platforms.

On YouTube, Fox News secured 183 million video views, according to Shareablee.

Meanwhile, FOXBusiness.com had 187 million multiplatform views in November to beat digital operations from CNN Business, Bloomberg and Forbes.