Fox News Channel will again require TV provider credentials

Fox News Channel is returning to requiring TV provider credentials after April 23.

Fox Corporation provided all Americans unlimited free access to Fox News Channel during the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic so that everyone could be informed during dangerous times.

Fox News was available for free on FOXNews.com, the FOX News app, FOX.com and the FOX NOW app for over a month. The free period included FOX’s unprecedented “iHeart Living Room Concert for America” and a record-setting virtual town hall with President Trump discussing the pandemic that attracted 4.4 million midday viewers, making it the most-watched town hall in cable news history.

Viewers were able to enjoy FNC’s programs including “Fox & Friends,” “America’s Newsroom,” “Outnumbered,” “Outnumbered Overtime with Harris Faulkner,” The Daily Briefing with Dana Perino,” “Bill Hemmer Reports,” Your World, Cavuto,” “The Five,” “The Story with Marths MacCallum,” “Fox News @ Night with Shannon Bream and the primetime lineup of “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” “Hannity” and “The Ingraham Angle.”

Weekend programming such as “Watters’ World,” “Justice with Judge Jeanine,” “The Greg Gutfeld Show,” “Sunday Morning Futures,” Media Buzz” and “Fox News Sunday” were also included.

Most Fox News programs have featured hosts and anchors working remotely to comply with social distancing guidelines. Fox News was the only cable news network to regularly show the daily White House Coronavirus Task Force briefings in their entirety during the free period. The network also aired an “America Together” special hosted by Pete Hegseth, which showcased resilient Americans who have stepped up in past crises along with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this month, Fox News and Facebook co-hosted a coronavirus town hall event that allowed a virtual audience to ask questions about the global pandemic while adhering to social distancing guidelines and “stay-at-home” orders.

On Easter Sunday, Fox News Channel aired the special “America Together: Keeping the Faith,” in celebration of the religious holy week as Americans were forced to spend the holiday at home to limit the spread of the virus.

To continue watching Fox News Channel after April 23, you will need to log in using your TV provider credentials, as before.

Fox News Channel finished the first quarter of 2020 with its largest audience in network history among both total day and primetime viewers. FNC was the most-watched network among all of basic cable for the 15th straight quarter, averaging 1.9 million total day viewers.

FOX has also launched CoronavirusNOW.com, a free-to-use website featuring breaking news, livestream updates, and exclusive interviews with health officials.

If you don’t have a TV provider, go to FoxNews.com/gowatch to find service in your area.