Fox News coronavirus town hall with Trump, task force draws 4.4 million viewers

Fox News’ virtual town hall with President Trump on Tuesday was the most-watched town hall in cable news history, averaging 4.4 million viewers.

Harris Faulkner and Bill Hemmer co-moderated the town hall that featured members of the White House coronavirus task force, in addition to the president.

The two-hour, daytime event averaged one million viewers in the key demographic of adults age 25-54, helping Fox News beat CNN and MSNBC combined in both total viewers and the demo.

Hemmer joined President Trump and his team at on White House lawn, while Faulkner co-moderated remotely as the nation adjusts to social distancing guidelines. The record-setting audience saw the president and his team answer text and video questions from Americans submitted to Fox News' Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts.

Fox News’ event began at 12 p.m. ET but still managed to outdraw all of CNN’s previous primetime coronavirus town halls.

FNC’s dominance continued into primetime, averaging 4.7 million viewers from 8-11 p.m. ET to easily beat MSNBC’s three million viewers while CNN came in third with 2.3 million primetime viewers on Tuesday.

Faulkner and Hemmer have been at the forefront of coronavirus coverage. Faulkner has been holding special Q&A segments related to the pandemic on a regular basis during “Outnumbered Overtime,” often speaking with the nation’s top medical experts.

Hemmer has also been a leading journalist during the coronavirus crisis, explaining the impact of the pandemic with easily digestible facts. The “Bill Hemmer Reports” namesake also anchors a nightly three-minute live coronavirus report weekdays at 6 p.m. ET on local FOX affiliates.

Fox News recently celebrated its 18th consecutive year as the most-watched cable news network, dating back to January 2002. FNC’s 18-year streak is for both primetime and total-day viewers, including the key demographic of adults age 25-54.

Fox Corporation announced last week that unlimited free access to Fox News Channel and FOX Television Stations is available during the pandemic so all Americans can access the latest news and information.

Fox News is available for free on FoxNews.com, the Fox News app, FOX.com and the FOX NOW app. FOX’s 29 owned-and-operated television stations will be available for free on FOX.com and the FOX NOW app.

