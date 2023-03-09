Fox News to air documentary on Benjamin Hall's remarkable journey after deadly Ukraine attack

Fox News will air a special documentary on March 19, "Sacrifice and Survival: A Story From the Front Line," which tells the remarkable story of foreign correspondent Benjamin Hall.

Hall was severely wounded last year while covering Russia’s invasion of Ukraine when a vehicle he was traveling in was struck by incoming fire in Horenka, outside Kyiv. Beloved Fox News photojournalist Pierre Zakrzewski and Ukrainian journalist Oleksandra "Sasha" Kuvshynova were killed in the attack that devastated Fox News and the journalism industry at large. Hall was the only survivor.

"Sacrifice and Survival: A Story From the Front Line" will feature, for the first time, the details of Hall’s harrowing extraction from Ukraine and the difficult recovery that followed. He was located and evacuated out of Ukraine to Landstuhl Regional Medical Center within 48 hours of the attack with the help of the nonprofit organization Save Our Allies and the Department of Defense, including Secretary Lloyd Austin and then-Pentagon press secretary John Kirby, along with Fox News executives and chief national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin.

BENJAMIN HALL SURPRISES FOX NEWS COLLEAGUES WITH MOVING WORDS SIX MONTHS AFTER DEADLY UKRAINE ATTACK

Hall was eventually transferred to Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, Texas, where he spent six months with doctors rebuilding his body before returning home to his family in London last August.

Hall has been through roughly 30 surgeries, lost a leg on one side and a foot on the other, and also no longer has function of a hand and one eye. Viewers will hear first-hand accounts from Hall and those who were integral to his rescue and recovery, including his wife, Alicia, throughout the two-hour documentary.

"You know, I look at my injuries and I don't worry about them one bit, because I'm here with my family," Hall recently told PEOPLE in a touching feature.

FOX NEWS’ BENJAMIN HALL URGES VIEWERS TO ‘NEVER GIVE UP’ IN EMOTIONAL RETURN TO LIVE TV

Zakrzewski’s widow Michelle Ross-Stanton and best friend Rick Findler are also featured, along with Fox News correspondents Griffin, Trey Yingst, and Greg Palkot. Save Our Allies co-founder Sarah Verardo and a number of doctors and surgeons who helped him also participated in the film.

The program will also unveil never-before-seen video of the moments leading up to the attack, captured by Zakrzewski himself.

"Sacrifice and Survival: A Story From the Front Line" will air on March 19. An extended version will be available on FOX Nation following its Fox News Channel debut.

BENJAMIN HALL 'TRULY AN INSPIRATION' FOLLOWING DEADLY UKRAINE ATTACK, FOX NEWS MEDIA CEO SAYS

The special will air days after Hall’s memoir, "Saved: A War Reporter's Mission to Make It Home," hits stores on March 14. In January, Hall read an emotional excerpt on "FOX & Friends," describing how "everything went dark" as bombs went off around him.

"If I had the slightest iota of consciousness, it was a distant sense of shock waves and the feeling that every part of my body – bones, organs, sinew, my soul – had been knocked out of me," Hall read. "I was all but dead but improbably, out of this crippling nothingness, a figure came through, and I heard a familiar voice, as real as anything I’d ever known. ‘Daddy, you’ve got to get out of the car.’"