Fox Nation's Lawrence Jones says the next conservative star will emerge at CPAC: 'There's a hunger'

DALLAS–Fox Nation host Lawrence Jones thinks the second Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) that kicked off Friday in Dallas is where the next conservative leader will emerge.

"There's this excitement for a response to the liberal movement," Jones told Fox News. "This is where stars are born."

"The speakers that go out here and crush it end up becoming the next leaders of the movement, and they're looking for that right now," Jones said. "There's a hunger for that next leader."

CLICK HERE TO STREAM CPAC 2021 AND FOR EXCLUSIVE ACCESS TO "CPAC ALL ACCESS LIVE" HOSTED BY FOX NATION.

Jones and Tammy Bruce are on site to host Fox Nation’s exclusive, all-access pass to stream the weekend’s events. They plan to break down the days' biggest moments while chatting exclusively with some of the leading conservative politicians, pundits, and activists about the state of the country.

"We’re going to have a ton of guests … we're going to focus on solutions. Like we're not going to just complain, what are you going to do about it? It's going to be my big question," Jones said. "What are you going to do about it?"

The conference, as with the event CPAC held in Orlando in February, is headlined by former President Donald Trump, who will speak on Sunday. His son Donald Trump Jr. spoke at the conference on Friday, and he told Fox News in an interview that he would be "very involved" on the 2022 campaign trail.

CLICK HERE TO FOR A 30 DAY FREE TRIAL OF FOX NATION WITH CODE 'CPAC'

There is usually only one CPAC per year, which historically occurred in Washington, D.C., but was moved to Orlando because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Dallas edition was added after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, R., lifted all of Texas' health restrictions in March.

Jones, a Texas native, thinks the event is finally where it belongs.

"I was never a fan of CPAC being in the swamp. I thought that was a dumb move," he said. "I think we're going to see this become a recurring theme. This is one of the benefits of COVID, sadly to say, is that they realize, OK, we're not going to give our money to these liberal states, swampy cities that have all these regulations. Let's take it to the heartland."

Along with Trump, among the top speakers are South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, R., National Republican Senatorial Committee Chairman Rick Scott, R-Fla., former Acting Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell, former Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker, and Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick., R.

Jones is also speaking at CPAC and plans to discuss why nobody is stepping up and putting a stop to local crime plaguing American cities.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Who's going to respond to cities essentially going up into flames right now? No leadership on the issue," Jones said. "Honestly, I've met some people that consider themselves Democrats that are here in search of someone who is going to respond really to the ground."

In honor of the event, Fox Nation is running a special 30-day free trial with promo code "CPAC."

Fox Nation is a sponsor of CPAC and will be streaming live speeches from the most influential conservatives at CPAC 2021: America Uncanceled. Sign up on foxnation.com to hear their message to America.



Fox Nation programs are viewable on-demand and from your mobile device app, but only for Fox Nation subscribers. Go to Fox Nation to start a free trial and watch the extensive library from your favorite Fox News personalities.

Fox News' Tyler Olson and Stephanie Giang-Paunon contributed to this report.