FOX Nation partners with legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese for upcoming series 'The Saints'

FOX Nation inked legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese for "Martin Scorsese Presents: THE SAINTS," a new docudrama series exploring the remarkable stories of eight men and women who risked everything to embody humanity’s most noble and complex trait: faith.

"Having the greatest storyteller tell some of the greatest stories of all time is exactly the kind of exclusive content that is driving FOX Nation’s success. It’s an honor to welcome the world-renowned Martin Scorsese to the FOX Nation platform," FOX News Media chief digital and marketing officer Jason Klarman said.

"Martin Scorsese Presents: THE SAINTS" is slated to hit FOX Nation in November, adding to the exclusive content library with nearly 10,000 hours of faith, history and entertainment programming along with various documentaries.

"I’ve lived with the stories of the saints for most of my life, thinking about their words and actions, imagining the worlds they inhabited, the choices they faced, the examples they set. These are stories of eight very different men and women, each of them living through vastly different periods of history and struggling to follow the way of love revealed to them and to us by Jesus’ words in the gospels. I’m so excited that this project is underway, and that I’m working with so many trusted and talented collaborators," Scorsese said in a statement.

"Martin Scorsese Presents: THE SAINTS" will premiere in two parts, with the first four episodes set to release on November 16, 2024, and the final set to conclude in May 2025.

Over the full course of the exclusive FOX Nation docudrama, Scorsese journeys over 2,000 years of history throughout nearly every continent. Each episode focuses on a singular saint, including Joan of Arc, Francis of Assisi, John the Baptist, Thomas Becket, Mary Magdalene, Moses the Black, Sebastian, and Maximillian Kolbe.

Scorsese is an Academy Award-winning director and one of the most influential filmmakers of all time. His 2006 film "The Departed" won Academy Awards for Best Director and Best Picture.

Scorsese also directed "The Wolf of Wall Street" and "The Irishman," which both received Academy Award nominations for Best Director and Best Picture. His latest feature, "Killers of The Flower Moon," received 10 Oscar nominations. He's also directed such classic films as "Raging Bull," "Taxi Driver" and "Goodfellas."

Developed by Scorsese for Lionsgate Alternative Television, "Martin Scorsese Presents: THE SAINTS" was created by Matti Leshem. The docuseries is written by Kent Jones, who frequently collaborates with Scorsese and directed by Elizabeth Chomko. Additional executive producers alongside Scorsese and Leshem include Julie Yorn, Rick Yorn, Christopher Donnelly, Yoshi Stone and Craig Piligian.

"No matter what medium he is working in, Martin Scorsese is one of the world’s most compelling and evocative creative voices," Pillman, an Emmy and Peabody Award-winning producer, said. "This series will showcase his unique ability to inspire global audiences with moving depictions of history."

Along with Lionsgate, the series was produced by Sikelia Productions, Weimaraner Republic Pictures, LBI Entertainment and Halcyon.

