Fox Nation saddles up for live sports with a groundbreaking new PBR partnership

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox Nation is making its first big move into the live sports arena with an exclusive partnership with the Professional Bull Riders (PBR) league.

In a bold move to expand its entertainment catalog, Fox Nation is entering the live sports arena with an exclusive new partnership with the PBR, beginning August 8. The streaming platform will air the "PBR Friday Night Live" series, marking the first time Fox Nation has offered weekly live sports coverage.

FOX NATION ENTERS LIVE SPORTS ARENA WITH ALL-NEW PBR PARTNERSHIP

According to the press release, PBR stands as the global leader in professional bull riding, featuring more than 1,000 athletes competing across 200+ events each year. In 2024 alone, PBR drew over 1.43 million fans to its events, with broadcasts reaching an audience of more than 288 million households across 67 countries and territories.

'YELLOWSTONE' STAR COLE HAUSER SPILLS SPIN-OFF SECRETS, EMBRACES 'CLASSY' WORLD OF AMERICAN COWBOYS

The deal will bring Fox Nation subscribers a 10-week slate of bucking action across the U.S. The series kicks off in Sunrise, Florida, and will continue weekly through the fall with 10 Friday Night Teams broadcasts across the country, culminating in the league’s championship opener on October 24 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

In making the announcement, Fox Nation president Lauren Petterson said, "We could not ask for a better partner to kick off our first foray into live sports. PBR is an incredibly unique sport with an unrivaled, passionate fan base, and it’s a great addition to the entire Fox Nation viewer experience."

The announcement comes after Fox Nation’s successful dip into Western-themed content earlier this year with Kid Rock’s Rock N Rodeo — a hybrid team rodeo and concert event that drew strong viewership.

PBR CEO and Commissioner Sean Gleason remarked, "We’re thrilled to build on our strong partnership with Fox Nation to deliver live coverage of Friday Night Teams and the second season of Last Cowboy Standing. Kid Rock’s Rock N Rodeo was a breakout hit in May for Fox Nation, proving that their devoted audience is eager for exciting Western sports content. The FOX platform is a perfect stage to showcase our athletes’ stories of grit, courage, and determination."

TRUMP'S 'GOLDEN AGE' IS INSPIRING KID ROCK TO MAKE BIG GAMBLE ON STOCKS

To build momentum for the "PBR Friday Night Live" series, Fox Nation will release season two of "Last Cowboy Standing" on Friday, July 11. The 10-episode series will follow eight amateur bull riders through their wild journey of trying to earn a fast-pass to achieving their dreams of joining a PBR team.

The one-of-a-kind show offers viewers behind-the-scenes access to the emotional and physical journey of riders battling for their future in professional bull riding.

As Fox Nation steps into the world of live sports, its alliance with PBR marks not just a strategic expansion, but a thrilling new chapter for both the platform and the fans, who can sign up today by clicking here.