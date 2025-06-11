Fox Nation renews Martin Scorsese's record-breaking 'The Saints' docudrama for second season

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Acclaimed filmmaker Martin Scorsese is returning to Fox Nation for a second season of the docudrama series "Martin Scorsese Presents: The Saints." The eight-episode season will spotlight new religious figures, with each episode dedicated to one saint’s journey of faith and sacrifice.

Season two will feature prominent names such as Saint Mary the Virgin, Saint Peter, Saint Patrick, and Carlo Acutis, often referred to as the "patron saint of the internet," who is the most recent figure, and first millennial, to be considered for sainthood.

Scorsese, who has long expressed a deep interest in religious storytelling, said the series fulfills a personal dream.

"For many years, I dreamed of telling stories of the lives of the saints. It’s been an obsession of mine for as long as I can remember," Scorsese said in a Fox Nation press release. "So the chance to do this series meant the world to me, and it’s heartening to know that people have responded to it. I’m very excited to be coming back for a second season."

Fox News Media’s Chief Digital and Marketing Officer Jason Klarman said the demand for more episodes was clear.

"It was evident our subscribers wanted more, and we delivered," Klarman said. "We’re thrilled to welcome back Mr. Scorsese for season two of ‘The Saints.' It truly has been a remarkable partnership."

The first season of "The Saints" broke viewership records, becoming Fox Nation’s "highest-engaged and most-watched series of all time." Each month it aired, the program held the top spot on the platform. Season one featured re-tellings of the lives of Joan of Arc, John the Baptist, Mary Magdalene, and others.

Series creator Matti Leshem said he was "thrilled" by the public’s response to the show and expressed his gratitude to Fox Nation for being able to tell the stories of these figures. "‘The Saints’ celebrates the very best of humanity—courage, sacrifice, and above all, faith," he said.

Scorsese has been a giant of the film industry for years, with a career spanning over five decades. His 2006 film "The Departed" won him the Academy Award for Best Directing, and the film itself also won Best Picture, Best Editing, and Best Writing at the 2007 Oscars. Scorsese has directed other landmark films as well, including "Goodfellas," "The Wolf of Wall Street," "Raging Bull," and "The Irishman."

The second season of "Martin Scorsese Presents: The Saints" will be split into two halves with the first set of four episodes premiering weekly in November 2025. The remaining four episodes will debut in the spring and conclude in May 2026 on Fox Nation.