Murder, Money, Mobsters: Fox Nation delivers exclusive 'Mafia Week' content to subscribers

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The mob once dominated America. Now, it’s dominating Fox Nation.



During "All American Justice" month this March, the streaming service is bringing subscribers "Mafia Week" – dedicating new and exclusive content to many of the biggest mob-related headlines in recent history.



From the 1978 Lufthansa Heist, which inspired Martin Scorsese’s hit film, Goodfellas, to the decades-long mystery surrounding American labor union leader Jimmy Hoffa’s disappearance — which inspired another Scorsese film, The Irishman — there’s no shortage of criminally good content this "Mafia Week" on Fox Nation.



Sign up on Fox Nation today to stream these four new exclusive series:



The Great American Heist



It was the scintillating story behind Goodfellas. Many are already familiar with the infamous event that gripped the nation in the late 70s. Now, subscribers can stream the reenactment of the 1978 Lufthansa heist in the Fox Nation-exclusive series, "The Great American Heist," offering an inside look at one of the largest cash and jewel heists in American history.



Nearly $6 million was stolen from the Lufthansa Cargo Terminal at JFK Airport in New York, suspected to be led by Lucchese crime associate Jimmy Burke and the rest of his crew. Now, subscribers can follow the crime, the murders and the investigation that followed to find out who got pinched, who got whacked and who walked away unscathed—protected by the government in their attempt to gather information while trying to crack the case.



The new three-part series, The Great American Heist, will no doubt steal your attention.



FINDING LOVE IN LOCKUP: NANCY GRACE INVESTIGATES WHY WOMEN MARRY MURDERERS

Riddle: The Search for James R. Hoffa



Many people aren't aware that Jimmy Hoffa's middle initial stands for none other than "Riddle," an apt name given the controversial circumstances surrounding his disappearance and presumed death. The riddle that is Hoffa's life remains unsolved after a decades-long search, but Fox News' Eric Shawn gets closer to the truth in the fifth installment of the Fox Nation series, "The Government's Property."



Fox Nation subscribers can follow along as, in anticipation of an FBI dig in Jersey City, N.J., Shawn continues the search for one James R. Hoffa.



But that's not the only person of interest for Eric Shawn.



Mob Mentality: Sammy the Bull



After 23 years of covering the life (of crime) of Sammy "The Bull" Gravano, Eric Shawn gets the chance to sit down with the infamous Gambino family underboss.



With a wrap sheet including 19 mafia hits and 22 years in prison, Shawn gets inside the mind of a mobster to understand what drove him, how he did it, and the effects it's had on his life.