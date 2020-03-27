How Fox Nation hosts are passing time in self-isolation

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Fox Nation's hosts are staying busy in self-isolation and sharing their ideas about making the best use of time spent social distancing.

When Abby Hornacek was not raising awareness over a severe shortage of blood donations amid the coronavirus outbreak, she was challenging her dad, former NBA player and coach, Jeff Hornacek to a high-stakes version of ping-pong that one must see to believe.

Each player had to eat a food of their opponent's choosing every time they lost a point. And as you'll see, Jeff Hornacek hates mayonnaise.

In Fox Nation's new series "Tales of Social Distancing," hosts Hornacek, Kacie McDonnell and Tomi Lahren bring Fox Nation viewers inside their homes to share their experiences during the coronavirus outbreak.

Lahren, host of "Final Thoughts" and "No Interruption," encouraged Americans with the financial means to do so to purchases gift certificates at their local restaurants and pass them out to grocery store workers.

"I wanted them to know how much we appreciate them -- that they are out there risking their health, so we can get the groceries and the supplies that we need," said Lahren.

She also suggested that some families can buy gift cards for themselves to use at a later date, as a way to support local businesses during their time of need.

McDonnell interviewed Sharon Johnson, the executive director of Marley's Mutts Dog Rescue in Tehachapi, Calif.

While many shelters are considered an essential business and in operation during this time, many are not accepting stray animals, because the animals need to be first checked by a veterinarian.

Johnson suggested that if people come across stray animals they should use caution, but they can post photos or information about the animals online.

"You want to see if that dog has a collar of any kind," said Johnson. "The most important thing is to put this dog or cat... on Facebook. Most cities have a pets lost and found."

