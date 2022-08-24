Fox Corporation unveils annual Corporate Social Responsibility report detailing philanthropic initiatives

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox Corporation released its third annual Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Report on Thursday, detailing the company’s positive impact on the communities it serves through philanthropic FOX Forward initiatives.

"At Fox Corporation, our responsibility to be an active and engaged corporate citizen is held as a core value and FOX has cultivated the kind of relationship with our viewers, employees and stakeholders that provides us with opportunities to positively affect our communities," Fox Corporation CEO and Executive Chair Lachlan Murdoch said.

The FOX CSR is designed to offer a glimpse into FOX’s approach to corporate giving, environmental, social and governance activities during the fiscal year ending June 2022.

"I am very proud of our FOX family and partners for their contributions this year as we continue to move FOX forward together," Murdoch said.

The FOX Forward initiatives focus on serving veterans, active-duty military members and first responders, enhancing educational opportunities by providing support for underserved students and teachers. Fox Corporation has also helped provide global disaster relief assistance and invested in local communities through partnerships, financial donations, volunteer efforts and magnification across the company’s vast media assets.

FOX has contributed more than $20 million to the communities it serves through these FOX Forward initiatives since it was formed three years ago. Highlights include $1 million contributions to both the American Red Cross’ Southern and Midwest Tornadoes Campaign and the Humanitarian Relief Efforts in Ukraine.

Fox Corporation also announced in 2021 it made a $1 million donation to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, a non-profit organization that honors fallen firefighter Stephen Siller, who sacrificed himself to save others on Sept. 11, 2001. The donation supported injured first responders, military heroes and their families. The New York-based foundation recently put an emphasis on providing homes for homeless veterans.

FOX also helped support over 1,000 organizations including U.S. Vets, the Elizabeth Dole Foundation, Feeding America, Marine Toys for Tots Foundation, Police Athletic League and Together We Rise.

The 46-page report began with a letter from Murdoch that outlined his vision for a "company-wide philanthropic initiative" that has been put in place.

"While FOX Forward’s mission is to positively impact the lives of the people and the communities it serves, it also benefits our employees and various stakeholders. Our team members report being gratified by our community engagement and actively volunteer their own time and resources in support of this unifying work. Further, the impact we make through FOX Forward deepens our viewers’ appreciation of our brands," Murdoch wrote.

"In addition to showcasing our FOX Forward initiatives for the last year, this report will highlight FOX’s forward-thinking efforts in sustainability, employee benefits and resources, data security and more. In thinking holistically about our stakeholders, our strategic business objectives and our capacity for driving measurable impact, we are able to focus our resources to make meaningful advances in these key areas," Murdoch continued. "We will continue to do our part as a citizen of the global community and to move FOX forward together."

The FOX CSR details over 600,000 meals that have been provided in collaboration with Feeding America and L.A. Regional Food Bank, 620 million public service announcement impression, over $1.5 million in support of veterans, military and first responders, over $900,000 in resources for students, 20,000 trees planted by employees, 16.5 tons of supplies donated, 3.9 tons of food distributed, 1.5 million gallons of water saved, and a variety of other initiatives.

DiversityComm, HISPANIC Network Magazine, Professional WOMAN’s Magazine, U.S. Veterans Magazine and Black EOE Journal have recognized Fox Corporation as a 2022 Top Employer, while the company has earned high workplace scores from LGBTQ+ and disability advocates. The FOX CSR also includes the company’s forward-thinking efforts in sustainability, employee benefits and resources, data security and more.

Fox Corporation’s brands include FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations, and leading AVOD service Tubi.