Fox Corporation, U.S.VETS team up for 'Make Camo Your Cause' campaign dedicated to ending veteran homelessness

Viewers can expect to see a lot of camouflage on Fox News Channel this week.

Fox Corporation is gearing up for Veterans Day as a premium sponsor of U.S.VETS’ "Make Camo Your Cause" campaign, dedicated to ending veteran homelessness in the United States.

The "Make Camo Your Cause" campaign features a variety of camouflage products, including T-shirts, sweatshirts and a tote bag with the #HONORUSVETS hashtag designed to create awareness for the U.S.VETS Mission.

‘THE FIVE’ IS OCTOBER’S MOST-WATCHED CABLE NEWS SHOW AS FOX NEWS CRUSHES MSNBC, CNN

U.S.VETS is a nonprofit, GuideStar platinum-level charity with a mission to end veteran homelessness in the United States. The group believes "all veterans deserve every opportunity to live with dignity and independence." Proceeds from the "Make Camo Your Cause" campaign go directly to U.S.VETS.

Nearly 38,000 veterans experience homelessness, making up roughly 9% of all homeless adults, according to the U.S. VETS website. The group has emerged as the leading nonprofit dedicated to helping veterans and their families get off the streets through housing initiatives, workforce development, mental wellness and more.

CLICK HERE TO SHOP FOR "MAKE CAMO YOUR CAUSE" MERCHANDISE OR DONATE

U.S.VETS is hopeful that camouflage can become synonymous with its cause, similar to the way Americans associate pink ribbons with breast cancer awareness. With the support of Fox Corp. and other sponsors, #HONORUSVETS aims to give camo a new meaning, showing Americans that veterans deserve every opportunity to live with self-respect and independence after serving their country.

U.S.VETS Shop merchandise is fulfilled through Merch by Amazon, making any gear available to arrive before Veterans Day via Amazon Prime shipping.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE

Fox News anchors and hosts will support the cause throughout this week, wearing gear on-air and directing viewers to the U.S.VETS website to shop or donate. The cause will also be promoted on Fox News’ social media platforms and Fox News Digital platforms.

Navy Federal Credit Union, The Home Depot Foundation and United Talent Agency join Fox Corp. as premium partners for the "Make Camo Your Cause" campaign. U.S.VETS will also host an online gala on Nov. 10 to help launch the campaign.

Veterans Day is Thursday, Nov. 11.