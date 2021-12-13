Frank Siller's Tunnel to Towers announces gift to family of fallen SEAL Team 8 commander

With Christmas less than two weeks away, the grieving family of a fallen Navy SEAL commander is feeling a ray of sunshine this morning even as they suffer through a very dark time.

Speaking on "Fox & Friends" this morning just before 9 a.m., CEO and chairman Frank Siller of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced the organization's support for the family of Commander Brian Bourgeois, who lost his life on Dec. 7 after suffering an accident during a training exercise several days earlier.

The goal of Tunnel to Towers is to pay off the family's mortgage by Christmas. While it can't alleviate their great loss, it can at least help remove some of the family's financial burden, Siller noted.

Siller also said, "Commander Brian Bourgeois had five children, and left behind his wife, Megan … It's a tragedy, but at Tunnel to Towers, we want to pay off their mortgage by Christmas … Wouldn't that be a beautiful gift to them."

He added how important it is to let people know that others care about them especially after such a great loss.

It was just last week that Bourgeois, 43, died from injuries he suffered during a training accident in Virginia on Saturday.

Naval Special Warfare Command said that Cmdr. Bourgeois fell while fast-roping down from a helicopter in Virginia Beach, Va.

Bourgeois passed away on Dec. 7 at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital in Norfolk, Va.

His obituary posted on Legacy.com and published by The Virginian-Pilot noted, among other things, "Commander Bourgeois was the special combination of grit and determination coupled with a laid-back, easy going personality. A leader of action, ‘Booj’ showed care and concern for those with whom he served and was endlessly present to listen and provide help when needed. He defaulted to a mindset of service to others and engaged meaningfully within the community."

It also said, "Nothing brought him more pride and joy than his wife, children, and dogs. He spent every possible moment pouring love and attention into his children."

Services were held on Mon., Dec. 13, for Bourgeois at Joint Expeditionary Base-Little Creek.

A private burial is to follow at a later date at the United States Naval Academy Cemetery in Annapolis, Md., the obituary said.

Tunnel to Towers has long been helping the families of fallen first responders, military, and more.

On the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, firefighter Stephen Siller, Frank Siller's brother, was driving home from an overnight shift.

He had planned to spend the day golfing, but after hearing the news about the attacks on America's homeland, he turned around and headed toward the Twin Towers.

The entrance of the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel was closed, so instead Stephen Siller ran to the scene with his 60 pounds of gear. He is survived by his wife Sally and their five children.

To learn more about the Tunnel to Towers gift to the Bourgeois family and to be part of the effort, make sure to watch the video at the top of this article.