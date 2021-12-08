FOX Bet Super 6 'Quiz Show': $5,000 up for grabs answering questions on NFL, UFC 269 and more

A grand prize of $5,000 is on the line this weekend in the FOX Bet Super 6 "Quiz Show," a weekly contest that features six multiple-choice questions.

All contestants have to do each week is try to correctly answer six multiple-choice questions on topics ranging from sports, weather, entertainment , and politics for a shot at the grand prize. The FOX Bet Super 6 app is free to download and the contests are free to enter.

This week's "Quiz Show" will put NFL and UFC fans to the test, but also include questions on stocks, weather and the music charts. Saturday's UFC 269 main event in Las Vegas pits lightweight champion Charles Oliveira against Dustin Poirier. Contest players will have to pick the winner and predict which round the fight will end.

More than $5.2 million has been paid out to various Super 6 contest winners since last year, including in the popular "Win Terry Bradshaw's Money" weekly NFL contest. App users can also play other games answering questions on various sporting events, the stock market and more.

FOX Bet Super 6 is available nationwide with the exception of Washington state.

FOX Bet is an online and mobile sportsbook originally developed through a first-of-its-kind national media and sports wagering partnership in the United States between The Stars Group Inc. and FOX Sports, a unit of Fox Corporation. On May 5, 2020, Flutter Entertainment Plc announced its acquisition of and subsequent merger with The Stars Group.