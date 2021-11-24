FOX Bet player wins $100,000 of Terry Bradshaw's cash: 'I had a one-in-a-million shot'

Nate Colgrove fell to his knees when he realized he had won $100,000 of Terry Bradshaw’s cash. Colgrove, an NFL fan, said "the planets aligned for me" when he won the money with the FOX Bet Super 6 contest.

"There was a longshot even going into that last game," he said on "Fox & Friends" Wednesday. "You have to guess within four points of who’s going to win."

The FOX Bet Super 6 contest awards cash prizes to players each week, offering a $100,000 jackpot to whoever correctly predicts 6 outcomes. The contest is free to play and has paid out more than $5 million to players thus far.

Colgrove said he checked his phone five more times just to be sure he had won.



The Springfield, Nebraska native said he plans to use his winnings to pay for an addition to his home, his upcoming February wedding and help pay for his son’s wedding in June.



He also plans to pay off the loan on his car, telling "Fox & Friends" co-hosts and guest Terry Bradshaw himself that it’s the first time in 20 years that he won’t have to make a car payment.

"I’m a landscaper, and it’s hard in the winter times to get by," he said. "You have to make sure you hold on enough. And this is going to get me through and get next season started."

Bradshaw, a FOX NFL Sunday co-host, had this gentle reminder for Colgrove: "Don’t forget one thing, it’s not tax-free."

Colgrove’s excitement, however, was not assuaged.



"I had a one-in-a-million shot," he said. "It was crazy."

"I got more money for you," Bradshaw jested, carrying with him a briefcase full of cash.

Colgrove told Bradshaw he’s going to try for another jackpot.

"I’m still playing," he said.