Accused wife killer's attorney speaks out after client's suicide: 'Stunned. Never saw it coming'

Norm Pattis, attorney for accused wife killer Fotis Dulos, said that he was having a difficult time coming to grips with the suicide of his client.

On Jan. 28, 2020, Connecticut police discovered Fotis Dulos unresponsive inside his car in the garage of his home.

His estranged wife and the mother to their five children, Jennifer Dulos, had been missing for more than 100 days.

"How are you feeling?" Fox News correspondent Laura Ingle asked Pattis.

"Numb and I think I'm having a hard time processing it all. This was not foreseeable," said the veteran criminal defense attorney.

In the Fox Nation show "Murder in Connecticut," Ingle re-examined every detail of this bizarre case, which she covered for the Fox News Channel from its beginning to its tragic end.

Jennifer met Fotis at Brown University. Years later, they reconnected following a chance meeting.

"I remember that they ran into one another at the Aspen airport," said Jennifer's friend Carrie Luft. "They reencountered one another at a time when she was single and wasn't even really looking for love. Their courtship was a fast one. ... Jennifer seemed very, very happy. Fotis was charming and funny."

The marriage was not a good one, and after a series of ups and downs, it ended in 2017.

"That's when Jennifer discovered Fotis had been having a yearlong affair with a woman from work named Michelle Traconis," Ingle reported.

In an exclusive interview in December 2019, Ingle sat down across from Fotis and pressed him for answers on the whereabouts of his wife. Fotis declined to give any specific, citing a judge's gag order.

Then, a bombshell exploded in the case. One hundred and thirty seven days after Jennifer was last seen alive, Connecticut State Police arrested Fotis for a third time, charging him with murder.

Several weeks later, another bombshell: Dulos was dead.

"Hours before the suicide attempt, Fotis was due in court for an emergency bond hearing where he would learn if his bail would be revoked. When he was late, police were called to his house for a welfare check," narrated Ingle.

"Emergency responders got a pulse and raced him to UConn medical center in Farmington. He was then airlifted to another medical facility to be treated in a hyperbaric chamber for carbon monoxide poisoning," she continued. "Two days later, Fotis Dolus was declared dead at Jacoby Medical Center in New York City. After an eight-month search for Jennifer, the prime suspect in her disappearance was dead."

Pattis was one of the last people to speak to Dulos.

"You talked to him that day?" Ingle asked Pattis.

"Yes," he answered. "It was a difficult conversation. It was foreseeable to me that he would be incarcerated again. And that was not news that he wanted to hear."

Jennifer's body has still not been found but her family and friends are not giving up.

"The priority is still to find Jennifer. The investigation is ongoing," said Luft. "Fotis is not a victim. He chose a course of action and as a consequence, these kids are left without either parent."

