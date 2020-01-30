Fotis Dulos, the Connecticut man charged with murder in the disappearance of his wife Jennifer Dulos, has died, his attorney Norm Pattis said Thursday night.

Dulos, 52, had been in critical condition from carbon monoxide poisoning at Jacobi Medical Center in New York City. Pattis had declined to comment on his client's condition earlier in the day but on Wednesday said Dulos was in "dire" condition.

Fotis Dulos and Jennifer Dulos had five children together.

In a court filing Thursday, Pattis said a note had been found in Fotis Dulos' suburban home in which he “declared his innocence of the infamous and heinous crimes that the state has accused him of and claimed his lawyers have the evidence to prove it.”

Pattis and another attorney, Kevin Smith, held a vigil at the hospital earlier Thursday. Dulos' relatives from Greece were believed to be at the hospital.

