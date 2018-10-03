Laura Ingle is a New York-based correspondent for FOX News Channel (FNC). In addition, Ingle serves as a frequent guest anchor across FNC's weekend programming and FOX News radio (FNR). She joined the network in 2005 as a Dallas-based correspondent.Read More

During her time at FNC, Ingle co-anchored FOX News Radio's live continuous coverage of the 2017 inauguration of President Donald Trump from Washington D.C. In addition, she covered Election Night 2016 for FNR. Ingle played a role in the 2015 launch of FOX News Headlines on Sirius XM Radio in which she frequently guest anchors.

Most recently, she provided an exclusive report on the JFK International Mail Facility where she highlighted the work U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers are putting in to stop opioids and other drugs from entering the country through the mail, while touring the facility with acting White House Drug Czar, Richard Baum. Ingle covered a wide variety of stories ranging from Pope Francis visit to Philadelphia in 2015 to both Hurricane Irene and Hurricane Katrina.

Before joining the network, Ingle worked as a general assignment reporter at KFI-AM Radio in Los Angeles, CA and as a field reporter. Also, she served as an anchor at KFBK-AM Radio in Sacramento, CA, where she provided a range of political, sports and breaking news coverage. Ingle received an Edward R. Murrow award in 2005 for her coverage of the 2004 Scott Peterson trial and was awarded four Golden Mikes from the Southern California Association of Television and Radio News Directors while working as a radio reporter for KFI-AM 640 in Los Angeles.