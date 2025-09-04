Former SNL star explains why he called the show 'toxic' in farewell message

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former "Saturday Night Live" cast member Devon Walker told Variety on Tuesday why he felt the show was "toxic" after posting a controversial Instagram message about leaving the series last week.

Walker was the first of several cast members to announce their departure from the NBC sketch comedy ahead of its 51st season. He wrote in his farewell message that while the show was "really cool," it was also toxic and marked by "dysfunction."

"Me and the show did three years together, and sometimes it was really cool. Sometimes it was toxic as hell. But…we made the most of what it was, even amidst all of the dysfunction. We made a f---ed up lil family," he wrote.

Variety reporter Ethan Shanfeld asked Walker what specifically about the show was toxic after the Instagram message gained traction. Walker said he is still "trying to find the right avenue to go into detail" but criticized the show’s handling of how cast members are let go.

"There is a measure of humanity that the show could benefit from," Walker said. "What ends up happening over the summer is oftentimes people are left hanging with big life decisions — people trying to start families or buy homes — and there’s no word from the show about whether they have their job. The show won’t tell them all summer and then will ultimately end up firing them when there’s been months of them trying to work their situation out."

He clarified, "That wasn’t my situation, but I’ve known of situations where that’s happened. If there’s one thing I hope for the future of the show, it’s that a sprinkle of humanity could be added into it. I understand it’s show business, and it’s cutthroat, but people have lives, and people deserve to know the status of their job at a reasonable juncture. Most people are told they’re coming back to work in a week."

Walker added that his leaving the show was a "mutual decision" between him and producers, not a matter of being fired or quitting. Still, he argued for more transparency on behalf of cast members who rely heavily on their jobs.

"But again, on the measure of transparency and clarity around people’s employment… We’re human beings. We’ve got food to put on the table. Some of us support other people in our lives, and we’re not making millions of dollars on the show. It’s not like we’re good indefinitely once we leave," Walker said.

Fox News Digital reached out to representatives for "Saturday Night Live" for comment.

Walker joined the show in 2022 as a featured player before being promoted to the main cast in 2024.