SNL mocks its own anti-Trump stance with 'support' of his victory: 'Been with you all along'

"Saturday Night Live" sent up its clear opposition to Donald Trump in the first cold open after his election victory this week, with the show's actors pretending they supported him all along.

The show started out deadly serious, with cast member Ego Nwodim saying that Trump's victory over Kamala Harris was "shocking and even horrifying" to many people. As the cast solemnly noted there were no protections now for those who are "brave enough to speak out against him," the punchline came as cast member Kenan Thompson said, "We at SNL would like to say to Donald Trump, we have been with you all along."

"We have never wavered in your support of you, even when others doubted you," cast member Bowen Yang said.

The skit went on to joke that the entire liberal cast voted for Trump and wanted their children to emulate him, and they would rat out anyone at SNL who voted for Harris.

KAMALA HARRIS APPEARS ON ‘SNL’ IN FINAL EPISODE BEFORE ELECTION

James Austin Johnson, who portrays Trump, appeared donning a muscular bodysuit for SNL's new impression of "hot, jacked Trump," rolling his eyes. Dana Carvey also made a cameo to parody billionaire Elon Musk, who the cast also said they support.

"Hail Trump," Thompson said at one point.

Comedian Bill Burr hosted the episode on Saturday and addressed the election in his monologue, telling the "ladies" to quit with the pantsuits.

"Ladies, you're 0-2 against this guy," Burr said. "Enough with the pantsuits. It’s not working. Stop trying to have respect for yourselves. You don’t win the office like on policy, you know? You've got to whore it up a little. I’m not saying go full Hooters. Find the happy medium between Applebee’s and your dad didn’t stick around."

DONALD TRUMP'S TOP THREE ‘SNL’ MOMENTS

Burr went on to poke fun at undecided voters in the race and also suggest Trump survived his first assassination attempt because of his "herky jerky movements" on the stage.

"The guy is a lunatic," Burr said of Trump. "I mean, he literally got shot and immediately jumped back up and started yelling in the direction the bullets were coming from, unarmed. That’s not a sane human being. I would have been on the ground in the fetal position like, 'I don’t want the job! Tell her she won! Tell her she won!'"

Burr memorably appeared on "Conan" after Trump's inauguration in 2017 and surprised the liberal audience by blasting Hillary Clinton for blowing the election.

SNL has done little to hide its derision for Trump over the years, who hosted the show twice, including during his first presidential run in 2015. Trump quickly fell out of favor at SNL, which openly celebrated his defeat at Joe Biden's hands in 2020.

It also did its best to boost Harris, giving her a guest spot on the final show before the election last week. She appeared as the "mirror image" on Saturday night of herself, portrayed by Maya Rudolph, at the end of the cold open in front of a cheering audience.

SNL GRILLED AS ‘PR ARM’ OF THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY AFTER HOSTING HARRIS DAYS BEFORE ELECTION

Two days later, Trump easily defeated Harris, completing a remarkable political comeback and becoming only the second president ever to win non-consecutive terms.

This time, the show attempted some laughs in its cold open after grappling with a disappointing election result.

SNL mourned Clinton's loss to Trump in 2016, with actress Kate McKinnon as Clinton playing "Hallelujah" on the piano and tearfully telling the audience she wasn't "giving up, and neither should you."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The show later parodied liberals who had confidently predicted a Republican would never win the White House again and were sure Clinton would win.