Former NYPD investigator defends Eric Adams on crime: 'He's trying to pull a U-turn on an aircraft carrier'

Former NYPD investigator Paul Mauro urged critics of New York City Mayor Eric Adams to "give him a chance" to turn crime around Wednesday following the Brooklyn subway shooting, telling "America’s Newsroom" Adams needs time to undo eight years of the de Blasio administration.

PAUL MAURO: It’s only been 100 days. I think it’s incumbent upon all of us to give the mayor a chance. He’s trying to pull a U-turn on an aircraft carrier here. We’ve had eight years of the depredations of the de Blasio administration. We have to give the former cop, our current mayor. He’s got a very good team. The people he’s got a place are good folks. But realistically, they are hamstrung by the regime that Albany has put in. The bail laws and it’s not just the bail laws. That is the short head. There are a whole host of measures.

Many of which are quite below the radar screen that are designed to undermine the mission in the police department and public safety in the city. The subway's just one of the places that manifest. That’s one of the bellwethers. Central Park, the subways. Everybody watches that to see how things are going. When you start to lose the subways, that’s the lifeblood of this town. That’s why something like this stands out.

