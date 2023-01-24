Embattled 'GMA3' host Amy Robach 'blindsided' by affair story, attempts to lay low: report

Insiders gave a deeper insight into how former "GMA3" host Amy Robach is navigating the aftermath of her affair with her co-host T.J. Holmes being revealed in November.

Both Robach and Holmes have been suspended from their previous jobs hosting ABC daytime series, and further rumors and stories about both of them have persisted. More recently, Holmes was accused of having previous affairs with different ABC News employees in the past including staffer Jasmin Pettaway.

According to unnamed sources, these recent revelations took Robach by surprise.

"She had no idea the scope of T.J.’s alleged past office romances," the insider told Page Six. "She certainly did not foresee that their relationship was going to cause major upheaval — outside of her own marriage."

However, another source argued that Robach was not "blindsided" by the reports on Holmes’ past affairs, claiming that Holmes had been "upfront" about his relationships while with her. In the meantime, ABC is still running an internal investigation against the pair, though insiders suggest that Robach may face better repercussions than Holmes.

"They have not been terminated yet, but I don’t expect T.J. to be on again," the insider reported. "They do want Amy to stay and be a part of things there, but likely not on ‘GMA3.’"

The insider also reported that Robach did not expect her affair to "blow up into a scandal" that eventually led to her suspension. She has yet to appear on "GMA3" since Dec. 2 after initially downplaying the news with ABC insiders insisting that they would not be disciplined.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mail spotted Robach and Holmes on Monday at a New York City pub, though the two reportedly went to great pains to avoid being seen together. Prior to this latest routing, the pair ordinarily appeared together.

An insider told Fox News Digital on Monday that ABC News president Kim Godwin has come under fire for this scandal, claiming that it has spiraled primarily due to the president being "incompetent."

"All you hear now about this once-mighty institution is sordid sex scandal after scandal," the insider told Fox. "Bob Iger needs to make a change immediately and pull ABC News out of the gutter."

Originally, Godwin allowed Robach and Holmes to continue on-air on the day after the news broke with the anchors even joking about having a "great week" on the show. However, she reversed course after the weekend arguing that the "distraction" had become too great on the network and launching an internal probe into the affair.

In response, Robach and Holmes have brought in lawyers in preparation for any potential attempts to fire them.