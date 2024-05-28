Former Biden aide annoyed on CNN after James Carville says Dems are 'full of s---': Be ‘constructive'

A CNN panel featuring former White House communications director and network political commentator Kate Bedingfield on Tuesday criticized Democratic political strategist James Carville for trashing the party’s messaging ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

Carville said Democrats' messaging on topics like student loans and the plight of Gazans was "full of s---" and was causing the party to lose young people and minorities. The panel rebuked the former adviser to President Bill Clinton and accused him of being too dismissive.

"Let‘s hear something constructive," Bedingfield said. Her remark followed CNN anchor Kasie Hunt playing Carville's comments during the segment.

Carville made the remarks Saturday during his Politicon podcast.

"We keep wondering why these young people aren’t coming home to the Democrats," Carville said. "Why are Blacks not coming home to the Democrats? Because Democrat messaging is full of s---, that’s why!"

"Don’t talk about f------ Gaza and student loans!" he also said.

CNN legal analyst Elliot Williams joked that CNN had cut out a portion of the clip where the strategist yelled "Get off my lawn." But Bedingfield mentioned she wanted something more positive from Carville.

"OK, Mr. Carville, let’s hear your thoughts then. Let’s hear something constructive," she commanded. "If you want to see Democrats be successful, what are your thoughts on what Democrats should be saying?"

Hunt interrupted the pundit, noting that Carville did advise Democrats to talk about the cost of living.

Bedingfield remained skeptical.

"I just think – you know, look, obviously absolutely everybody has a right to criticize," she said. "Obviously, James Carville has tremendous political experience. I would welcome his constructive thoughts on what the Democrats should be doing better."

"I‘m not sure that, you know, shouting, effectively, ‘Get off my lawn’ is helpful," the former White House staffer added.

Carville has been increasingly skeptical about Democrats' political strategy.

"It's horrifying, our numbers among younger voters, particularly younger Blacks, younger Latinos … younger people of color, particularly males," he said on his podcast last month.

And in April, Carville trashed the far-left elements of the party, telling New York Times opinion columnist Maureen Dowd that wokeness is a "a giant, stupid argument" that is being pushed by "too many preachy females" in the party.