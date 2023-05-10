Former American Idol star blasts GOP state bans on drag shows for minors: 'Using children as an excuse'

Singer Adam Lambert attacked the GOP for "using" children to allegedly go after drag queens in recent legislation.

As part of the "Drag Isn’t Dangerous" telethon over the weekend, the former American Idol star recorded a video to voice his support for the LGBTQ and drag queen community. As part of his video, he targeted laws that seek to limit drag performances around children or near a public area with children.

"Drag is a joy. It’s a celebration of all things that make queer people who we are. Drag is an amazing to bring light to the world. And these lawmakers are terrified of just how brightly we’re shining. They’re using children as an excuse to take one more thing away from us. Well they’re clearly threatened that we are living our truth, that we aren’t apologizing for it anymore," Lambert said.

He continued, "And using the children as this tool against us, it doesn’t make any sense. If they cared about children, they would care about all children. These laws can be very easily manipulated in order to target and punish people in our community. So, let’s come together and protect our drag entertainers in our community and protect the freedom of speech that we all have a right to."

Various states have enacted laws or passed bills prohibiting children from viewing drag shows or raising the penalties for exposing minors to obscene material. More recently, Tennessee became the first state to officially limit drag performances by prohibiting "adult cabaret performances" within 1,000 feet of places such as public parks, schools or places of worships. The law has temporarily been blocked by a federal judge following a lawsuit.

According to the telethon’s producers, "all net proceeds from the event will be divided among approved charities (GLAAD, GLSEN, Headcount, Black Queer Town Hall, The ACLU Drag Defense Fund, Trans Justice Funding Project, Victory Fund) that support LGBTQIA+ causes and drag performers in need, especially in states where they face discrimination and bans." The event reportedly raised more than $500,000 from 5,000 individual donors.

Actress Charlize Theron also recorded a video in honor of the telethon, stating that she will "f---" up anyone who messes with drag queens.

"We love you queens! We’re in your corner, and we’ve got you, and I will f--- anybody up who is, like, trying to f--- with anything with you guys," she said.

She added, "In all seriousness, there are so many things that are hurting and really, killing our kids, right, and we all know what I’m talking about right now."

Actress Marcia Gay Harden also revealed during the fundraiser that all of her children identify as members of the LGBTQ community.

"What drives me is because it’s right and what’s happening right now is wrong. What drives me is — my children are all queer. My eldest child is non-binary. My son is gay. My youngest is fluid. And you know, they are my kids, and they teach me every day," she said.