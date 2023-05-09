Expand / Collapse search
Actress Marcia Gay Harden attacks LGBTQ laws revealing, all of her children are 'queer'

Celebrities hosted a 'Drag Isn't Dangerous' telethon protesting GOP legislation on Sunday

By Lindsay Kornick | Fox News
During a telethon to raise money to fight back against anti-LGBTQ legislation, actress Marcia Gay Harden admitted that all of her children were "queer."

Drag performers, LGBTQ celebrities and several other "allies" appeared in a four-hour telethon titled "Drag Isn’t Dangerous" attacking Republican legislation prohibiting lessons regarding sexuality in schools as well as children attending drag shows. Several of them made live and pre-taped comments on the importance of the cause to support the queer community.

In particular, Harden spoke about her personal drive on the issue, revealing the sexuality of her children. 

Harden said, "What drives me is because it’s right and what’s happening right now is wrong. What drives me is — my children are all queer. My eldest child is non-binary. My son is gay. My youngest is fluid. And you know, they are my kids, and they teach me every day."

Marcia Gay Harden with Oscar

Actress Marcia Gay Harden revealed all of her children were "queer" during a telethon on Sunday. (Getty Images)

GOP SENATORS MOVE TO BAN DRAG SHOWS FROM MILITARY BASES: ‘GROSS MISUSE OF TAXPAYER FUNDS’ 

Regarding GOP legislation, she added, "This is so fear-based, and it’s spreading that kind of fear and hatred among other people. I believe this country will fight that."

Various states have introduced bills that would either bar children from attending or viewing drag shows or raise penalties or punishments for subjecting children to obscene material. 

In March, Tennessee became the first state to limit drag performances, prohibiting "adult cabaret performances" taking place within 1,000 feet of places such as public parks, schools or places of worships where they could potentially be seen by children. Violations of this policy would be charged with a Class A misdemeanor involving either a $2,500 fine or up to one year in prison. Subsequent violations would increase to a Class E felony.

A drag queen in Florida

Republican lawmakers have sought to limit drag performances in front of children. (Paul Harris/Getty Images)

The law has been temporarily blocked by a federal judge later that month after the LGBTQ theater company Friends of George’s filed a lawsuit claiming that it violated the First Amendment.

DRAG PERFORMER SPEAKS OUT AGAINST ALLOWING KIDS TO ATTEND DRAG SHOWS: ‘THIS IS AN ADULT VENUE’ 

More recently, the North Carolina Senate unanimously approved of a bill that would raise the penalty for an act of obscenity "committed knowingly in the presence" of a minor. In a comment regarding the bill, Republican sponsor State Sen. Buck Newton suggested that it could apply to some drag shows.

The "Drag Isn’t Dangerous" event raised over $500,000 from 5,000 individual donors. According to the telethon’s organizers, "all net proceeds from the event will be divided among approved charities (GLAAD, GLSEN, Headcount, Black Queer Town Hall, The ACLU Drag Defense Fund, Trans Justice Funding Project, Victory Fund) that support LGBTQIA+ causes and drag performers in need, especially in states where they face discrimination and bans."

Drag brunch show

Members of the LGBTQ community have spoken out against laws that appear to target drag shows. (Daniel A. Varela/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

The fundraiser held on GoFundMe continued after the telethon officially ended on Tuesday.

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.