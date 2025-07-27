Florida county school board chair deletes comments celebrating Hulk Hogan's death as 'one less MAGA'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Florida county school board chair Sarah Rockwell apologized for Facebook comments celebrating legendary wrestler Hulk Hogan’s death on Thursday as "one less MAGA" in the world.

"Oh did Hulk die? I didn’t even know. Good. One less MAGA in the world," Rockwell’s since-deleted comment read.

In a follow-up comment, Rockwell added, "[H]e worked with the McMahons to union bust professional wrestling. [H]e’s never been a good guy. I feel absolutely nothing about his death."

After her comments went viral on social media, Rockwell deleted and apologized for them on her official school board Facebook account.

"A few days ago, I made a cruel and flippant comment from my personal Facebook account on a friend’s post regarding the death of Hulk Hogan," she wrote on Saturday. "I deeply regret making that comment and have since removed it. I want to make it very clear that I never have and never will wish harm on anyone regardless of whether we share political views. While I strongly disagree with some of the comments Hulk Hogan made, that is no excuse for my comment."

Rockwell added, "I also sincerely apologize for the way my comment has eroded confidence in my ability to represent all students, families, and staff in Alachua County. I want to assure all of you that the best interests of our children and our public schools are at the center of everything I do as a board member. I hope I have shown that by my record of advocacy for children, families, and staff members throughout Alachua County. Again, I apologize for the hurt and distrust I have caused with my insensitive comment. I will continue to do the hard work of putting our children and schools first. I hope that I can earn back your trust."

Fox News Digital reached out to Rockwell and Alachua County Public Schools for comment.

Hogan, whose real name is Terry Bollea, died at age 71 after suffering cardiac arrest at his home in Clearwater, Florida. He was a six-time WWE champion, won the Royal Rumble twice and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as an individual in 2005 and as a member of the NWO in 2020. He was also a six-time world heavyweight champion in WCW as well as the IWGP champion in New Japan Pro-Wrestling once.

At the Republican National Convention last year, Hogan endorsed President Donald Trump for another term by ripping off his shirt to expose a sleeveless "Trump Vance Make America Great Again" shirt.

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.