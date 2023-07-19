Nancy Pelosi defends Biden against attacks on age: 'He's a kid to me'

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi defended President Biden against criticisms over his age during an interview on MSNBC and told the hosts that the president was a "kid" to her, adding, "age is relative."

During the interview with the "Morning Joe" hosts, Pelosi was asked about Biden facing mounting criticism over his age.

"I think the president should embrace his age, his experience, the knowledge he brings to the job. Actually, the leader on the other side is not much younger. I don’t like to use his name, but you know who I mean. He’s not that much younger. So I don’t think – age is a relative thing. It is – and I think this president, our country is very well served by his leadership, again, his experience, his knowledge, and it counts for a lot," she said.

She repeated that age was "relative" and added, "he's a kid to me."

"So we want him to do his unfinished business. I couldn’t be prouder of him. And again, we’re very fortunate that he is in that position. But again, age is relative. What – I was in L.A. for some Democratic stuff recently and I met with Norman Lear, who's 100, going on 101. He was telling me some new shows he was involved in, I had a meeting with Frank Gehry, a 90- something architect, showing me new buildings he’s building throughout the world and they were like ‘80, he’s a kid.’ I was like yeah. It is relative. He’s younger than I am, so he’s a kid to me as well. The president is," Pelosi added.

During an interview with MSNBC in May, President Biden touted his age as a benefit.

"I know more than the vast majority of people. I’m more experienced than anybody who has ever run for the office and I think I've proven myself to be honorable as well as also effective," he said.

Pelosi also told the MSNBC hosts that the criticism surrounding his age was just an "excuse."

"It's not a reason, it's an excuse and I think that we just have to get on with this election for the children, for the people," she concluded.

Democrats, voters and even Biden's advisors have expressed concern about the president's age and his ability to serve as he campaigns for 2024.

Axios reported in April that his "close advisers" believe his age poses some challenges.

Several of them have said his age has "diminished his energy," and "limited his schedule."

Biden told reporters in April that he couldn't even "say the number" when pressed on voter concerns over his age.

"With regard to age, I can't even say – I guess, how old I am – I can't even say the number. It doesn't register with me," Biden said at a press conference, adding that the people will be able to judge "whether I have it or don't have it."