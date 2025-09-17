Pope Leo XIV told US ambassador he is praying for Charlie Kirk, his family after assassination

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Pope Leo XIV told the new U.S. ambassador to the Holy See, Brian Burch, that he is praying for conservative activist Charlie Kirk, as well as his wife and children, following his murder last week in Utah, the Vatican said on Tuesday.

Leo also expressed concern about political violence and addressed the need "to refrain from rhetoric and exploitation that lead to polarization rather than dialogue," Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said in a statement, according to Vatican News.

The pope's remarks came on Saturday, when he received the ambassador in an audience to receive his credentials, marking the first meeting between the two.

"The pope confirmed that he is praying for Charlie Kirk," Bruni said.

Kirk, the 31-year-old co-founder of Turning Point USA, was shot and killed during an event on the campus of Utah Valley University in Orem on Sept. 10. He was transported to a hospital in critical condition before he was later pronounced dead.

The alleged gunman was identified as Tyler Robinson, 22, whose family persuaded him to turn himself in after a two-day manhunt. Robinson has been charged with aggravated murder in connection with Kirk's killing.

The pontiff had also sent a telegram message offering condolences last month after a shooting at Annunciation Catholic Church in Minnesota, leaving two children dead and 18 others injured, including more than a dozen kids from the school.

However, the pope did not send a telegram about Kirk's assassination.

Burch hosted a welcome diplomatic reception on Monday, saying it was a "remarkable time to be in Rome," with the first American pope.

The ambassador spoke about his papal audience, noting to the assembled ambassadors, cardinals and guests that the pontiff "reminded me he is not an American pope. He is a pope of America for the world."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.