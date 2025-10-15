Pope Leo XIV responds to Cubs fan with playful jab during Vatican appearance

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Pope may be spreading positivity and love to everyone, but one Chicago Cubs fan heard a playful jab from the most recognizable Chicago White Sox fan in the world.

Pope Leo XIV made an appearance at the Vatican on Wednesday, and he was seen standing up in his Papal vehicle waving to the crowd of thousands who came out to see him.

Vatican Media caught a moment where someone in the crowd was heard yelling, "Go Cubs!" He may be the Pope now, but the lifelong White Sox fan in him came out with his response.

"Han perdido!," he shouted in Spanish. "They lost!"

The Cubs’ season just ended in the NLDS against the Milwaukee Brewers, who eliminated them from postseason contention in five games. The Cubs battled back in the series when it was in the Windy City, but they ultimately couldn’t come away with the victory in Milwaukee necessary to send them to the NLCS against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

But, of course, the Cubs had many more wins than the White Sox this season. The Cubs finished with 92 wins, while the White Sox struggled with only 60 and 102 losses on top of that.

Robert Francis Prevost was named the first pope from the United States, and when his Chicago heritage came to light, there was an immediate need to learn which teams he supported. Though the Cubs initially claimed he was a supporter of their ballclub, his brother told NBC Chicago that he was a White Sox fan through and through.

"Whoever said Cubs on the radio got it wrong," John Prevost said. "It’s Sox."

To prove that point, there was video found of the Pope attending the 2005 World Series between the White Sox and Houston Astros.

Finally, the Pope was seen donning a White Sox hat while wearing his white robe in June.

The head of the Catholic Church must remain partial in many other cases, but the White Sox fan in him will never fade, it seems.

