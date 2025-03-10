Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

FCC

FCC chair sends letter to Google questioning faith-based discrimination claims against YouTube TV

Great American Media says their linear network has repeatedly had its requests to join YouTube TV denied

By Joseph A. Wulfsohn Fox News
Published
close
FCC for years ‘walked away’ from enforcing the ‘public interest standard’ on broadcasters: FCC chairman Video

FCC for years ‘walked away’ from enforcing the ‘public interest standard’ on broadcasters: FCC chairman

FCC Chairman Brendan Carr discusses the fallout from the ‘60 Minutes’ interview with former presidential candidate Kamala Harris on ‘The Story.’

FCC Chairman Brendan Carr sent a letter to Google to address allegations of faith-based discrimination by YouTube TV.

The claims arise from multiple unsuccessful attempts by Great American Media to have its linear network, Great American Family, carried on YouTube TV.

In a letter addressed to parent company Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai and Google CEO Neal Mohan, Carr aimed to get some answers.

FCC CHAIR BRINGS RECEIPTS ON BIDEN ADMIN'S ‘EXPERTISE IN INCOMPETENCE’ IN BLISTERING MESSAGE TO BUTTIGIEG

Brendan Carr

FCC Chairman Brendan Carr sent a letter to top Google executives questioning claims of faith-based discrimination by YouTube TV. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

"Independent programmers frequently file complaints with the FCC when an MVPD [multichannel video programming distributor] (virtual or otherwise) refuses to carry their channel… But in the case of YouTube TV, concerns have been raised alleging that your company has a policy (secret or otherwise) that discriminates against faith-based programming," Carr wrote Friday. 

"For example, Great American Media wrote a letter to me in which they claim that YouTube TV deliberately marginalizes faith-based and family-friendly content. Great American Media states that its Great American Family network is the second fastest-growing channel in cable television and, while they are carried on a range of cable and streaming services, including Comcast, Cox, Hulu, FuboTV and DirecTV stream, YouTube TV refuses to carry them," he continued. 

FCC CHAIR CALLS CBS NEWS' CONDUCT ‘HARD TO EXPLAIN’ FOLLOWING RELEASE OF KAMALA HARRIS TRANSCRIPT INTERVIEW

YouTube

YouTube TV was accused by Great American Media of having a bias against faith-based programming after repeatedly rejecting requests for its linear network to appear on the platform. (Olly Curtis/Future via Getty Images via Getty Images))

After invoking the rise in censorship by tech giants in recent years, Carr added, "I am writing to determine whether YouTube TV has a policy or practice that favors discrimination against faith-based channels." He set a March 11 deadline to schedule a briefing. 

A spokesperson for YouTube told Fox News Digital, "We welcome the opportunity to brief the FCC on YouTube TV’s subscription service and the strategic business decisions we make based on factors like user demand, operational cost and financial terms, and to reiterate that we do not have any policies that prohibit religious content." 

Great American Media Chairman Doug Deason praised Carr's letter to Google, saying in a statement, "We are grateful for Commissioner Carr’s commitment to ensuring that all voices—including those that reflect faith values—receive fair treatment on major streaming platforms."

GOOGLE MAPS, FAA OFFICIALLY ACKNOWLEDGES GULF OF AMERICA AFTER TRUMP DECLARATION: ‘ISN’T IT BEAUTIFUL?'

Google headquarters in Mountain View, California

Google is the parent company of YouTube and oversees YouTube TV.  (Photographer: Marlena Sloss/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Carr has been busy as the FCC chair in the early weeks of the Trump administration. He released the unedited transcript and footage of the "60 Minutes" interview with Vice President Kamala Harris as part of his investigation into whether CBS News violated the FCC's "news distortion" policy. 

He launched a probe into Comcast over its diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) practices. Carr also launched an investigation into NPR and PBS and whether they were airing "prohibited commercial advertisements."

Joseph A. Wulfsohn is a media reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to joseph.wulfsohn@fox.com and on Twitter: @JosephWulfsohn.