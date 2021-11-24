Fauci's 'dangerous' Thanksgiving message promotes division among families ahead of holidays: Campos-Duffy

Fox & Friends co-host Rachel Campos-Duffy on Wednesday slammed Dr. Anthony Fauci 's Thanksgiving guidance as "dangerous" in an appearance on "Fox News Primetime," accusing him of sowing familial division and conflict over the holidays.

Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the Chief Medical Advisor to the President, implored people to enjoy the Thanksgiving holiday with vaccinated family members in a recent TV appearance on CNN.

FAUCI PROMOTING THANKSGIVING FOR VACCINATED AMERICANS

"Obviously if you’re not vaccinated, you’re in a situation where you are more vulnerable to get infected," Fauci told the network. "In the family setting, particularly among vaccinated people, enjoy the holiday."

Campos-Duffy criticized what she called a "very Marxist" message.

"The second part is actually very dangerous to me," she said. "He says you need to surround yourself with vaccinated people. So that means you need to divide your family you need to separate your family….turning families against each other, [is] very Marxist."

Campos-Duffy also urged families not to shy away from political conversations at Thanksgiving dinner.

"This is a time families getting together at Thanksgiving gets a bad rap because people talk about religion and politics and there’s fighting," she said," but that’s exactly what should happen.

"It’s there at that family table in the safety and love of family that we learn to disagree. We learn to be tolerant. We learn to figure out that we – our families - are more important than politics. If we can’t do this with our own family because… they decided not to take orders from the government, well, guess what? We are never going to learn how to have those important conversations and be united with the greater American family."





