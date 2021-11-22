Fauci promoting Thanksgiving for vaccinated Americans, warning unvaxxed is ‘good for marketing’: Makary

Dr. Anthony Fauci told vaccinated Americans this weekend they can freely celebrate Thanksgiving with their families, yet the NIAID director warned those who remain unvaccinated "you're in a situation where you're more vulnerable to getting infected" – a push Dr. Marty Makary says is "good for marketing."

Makary told "Fox News Primetime" that there are 140 million Americans with natural immunity to the coronavirus which is more effective than vaccinated immunity, according to data.

"They want a simplified one-size-fits-all strategy," he said. "It’s good for marketing, it’s good for simplifying the message."

According to Makary, booster shots are not supported by the data for young people or those with natural immunity which should provide the public with relief in being able to celebrate this holiday season with family.

"I think people should enjoy Thanksgiving," he said. "For those who are high risk, for those who are adults with no immunity of any kind, they’re the ones who are susceptible and they need to be super careful. But for everyone else, they should feel good about their immunity."

For families with vulnerable members in the mix, Makary suggested keeping ventilation flowing like open windows and fans and a little distancing. The doctor reminded the nation that the risk of COVID is now "radically different" depending on the group.

"We’ve chosen these indiscriminate, blanket recommendations and policies," he said. "If you look around the country right now, the southeast is doing terrific. They’re basically at endemic levels. And in Minnesota and other places, they’re dealing with an active Delta wave right now."

"The risk of transmission is primarily an indoor phenomenon among at-risk people – that’s adults with a comorbid condition who have no immunity."