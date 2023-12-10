Fauci should go down in history as one of the worst people to ever hold public office: Rand Paul

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., said the Senate fights the Biden administration "every day" to get unclassified information on COVID-19’s origins. He told ‘Sunday Morning Futures’ he believes that the administration is withholding documents, possibly because relations with China are important enough to "obscure" the truth.



During his interview with host Maria Bartiromo, Paul also slammed former medical adviser to the President Anthony Fauci for saying the knowledge from pathogen experiments "outweighs the risk" of a possible pandemic in 2012.

SEN. RAND PAUL: We still continue to fight the Biden administration every day just for unclassified information. And they resist at every turn. We've had to basically withhold nominees and withhold legislation to try to get anything from the Biden administration. And I'm not sure what it is. Either it's sympathy or believing that relations with China are so important that the truth can be obscured. But there's also a certain amount of culpability in the Biden administration throughout several different departments, USAID, NIH, and HHS. They're withholding documents because they funded the lab in Wuhan, not just once, not just twice, but for a decade. They were funding. And we have Anthony Fauci on record saying that even if a pandemic occurs, even if a gain of function research infects a scientist and a pandemic occurs, the knowledge would be worth the risk. And I think most people who had a loved one die from COVID, either here or around the world, would disagree and think Anthony Fauci made a disastrous judgment call. But he also took the research, and it didn't go before the normal scrutiny. There's a safety committee that was supposed to review this, and Anthony Fauci allowed this research to be done at his signature, at his conclusion, at his approval, without the approval of the safety committee. And for this, he really should go down in history, perhaps as one of the worst people in public office ever and responsible for probably more deaths than any other individual in the medical world.



