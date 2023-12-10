Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash

Communist China survivor blasts UN 'eco-socialists' for hypocrisy on eating meat: 'From the Marxist playbook'

Diners were offered foods like 'juicy beef" and "slabs of succulent meat," among others, according to the summit's online portal

Taylor Penley By Taylor Penley Fox News
Published
close
Climate-alarmists are eco-socialists: Helen Raleigh Video

Climate-alarmists are eco-socialists: Helen Raleigh

The Federalist senior contributor Helen Raleigh, who grew up in communist China, tells ‘FOX & Friends Weekend’ about their food rationing system as U.N. leaders call to cut back on meat.

The U.N.'s calls for the West to cut back on beef to fight climate change is enshrined in hypocrisy as elites at the COP28 summit in Dubai reportedly dined on gourmet food options from vendors who serve beef, and it's raising red flags for one critic who says the double standard reminds her of growing up in communist China.

"When I was growing up, the Chinese government imposed a very strict food rationing system, including limitation on meat," Helen Raleigh, senior contributor at The Federalist, told "FOX & Friends Weekend" on Sunday.

Under a strict food rationing system, coupons allowed residents to purchase two pounds of meat per month, but, due to widespread food shortages, even that wasn't guaranteed.

UN CLIMATE SUMMIT SERVING GOURMET BURGERS, BBQ AS IT CALLS FOR AMERICANS TO STOP EATING MEAT

Man eating burger and the COP28 sign

Meat consumption has been under scrutiny from those who claim it is harmful for the environment. (Getty Images)

 "Without having meat for weeks or months, without a good source of nutrition, the Chinese people's life expectancy back in the 1960s was only 44 years. But nowadays, when Chinese people actually have more meat in their diet, the life expectancy has improved to about 77 years."

Raleigh said the shift is indicative of how ruinous government policies can be to people's well-being. 

GOP REP INTRODUCES RESOLUTION CONDEMNING UN FOR CALLING ON AMERICANS TO STOP EATING MEAT

Outrage stirred after the United Nations called on countries that allegedly over-consume meat – including the U.S. –  to curb such consumption to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions and combat climate change. For years, the U.N. has called for people to ditch animal-based diets since they allegedly "have a high impact on our planet."

Meat on display at market

The U.N. called for Americans to curb their meat consumption to help save the environment. (REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson)

Meanwhile, those attending the summit were treated to dining options that included "juicy beef" and "slabs of succulent meat," among others, according to the summit's online portal.

Rep. Mike Flood, R-Neb., who plans to introduce a resolution condemning the U.N.'s recommendations for reducing meat consumption, told Fox News Digital that the "hypocrisy" of the global elites "never ceases to amaze."

"They’re the same ones who want working people to swear off flying at all while they get to travel to glitzy conferences on private jets to push a radical green agenda," he continued.

Raleigh branded the climate alarmists as "eco-socialist[s]," telling FOX News co-host Rachel Campos-Duffy she believes their rationales are "derived directly from the Marxist playbook."

"It's not about the climate. They don't really care about lowering global warming or helping the climate," she said.

UNITED NATIONS SET TO CALL ON AMERICANS TO REDUCE MEAT CONSUMPTION

King Charles says $5 trillion needed every year to stop climate catastrophe Video

"Their intent is control, to control the freedom people [have] to choose how they want to live their life. They want to tell us what car to drive, what source of energy we should use, what stove we should cook a meal on, and now, they're not satisfied with those restrictions. They want to actually tell us how much to eat and what to eat on a monthly basis."

"It's all about control of freedom. It has nothing to do with the environment," she continued.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

They think climate change should govern all of our lives: Victor Davis Hanson Video

FOX News' Thomas Catenacci contributed to this report

Taylor Penley is an associate editor with Fox News.