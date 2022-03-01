This Fat Tuesday, indulge in Raymond Arroyo's 'Mardi Gras All Access' on Fox Nation

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Most people know Mardi Gras as the uniquely vibrant, New Orleans-hosted annual celebration - where yellow, green and purple color combinations line the streets, locals sport festive floats and ornate masks in the parade and tourists from all over the country venture to indulge in the Fat Tuesday tradition.



Now, Raymond Arroyo, a Fox News contributor, sports a different proverbial mask as the Grand Marshall of this year’s return celebration - as explored in Fox Nation’s ‘Mardi Gras All Access.’



In the Fox Nation-exclusive special, Arroyo travels to New Orleans to provide subscribers with an inside look at the Carnival celebrations, the first the city has seen in two years since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.



But the Carnival season doesn't start with the parades, Arroyo explains. "It starts way back on the twelfth night: The Epiphany."



MARK WAHLBERG TALKS 'FATHER STU,' FAITH AND MORE WITH RAYMOND ARROYO: 'THIS IS MY CALLING'



In Christian tradition, the Epiphany, which falls on January 6th each year – colloquially considered the twelfth day of Christmas – is a religious feast day that celebrates the revelation of God incarnate as Jesus Christ.



"Mardi Gras is actually the finale of the Lenten preparation for New Orleanians, the culmination of Carnival - meaning farewell to flesh," Arroyo explains. "It is that time established by the Catholic Church between Christmas and Lent which ends the day before Ash Wednesday: Mardi Gras day."