John Cusack says Democratic elite 'sold out the working class for decades': They're 'full of s---'

John Cusack had some strong words for the Democratic Party elite, Monday, when he branded them as being "full of s---" and blasted them on social media for allegedly selling out the working class "for decades."

"They have played a major part in creating the precise conditions for fascism to flourish - Obama corporatist democrats - are to the right of Richard Nixon on domestic policy - Don’t believe me - look it up - and Dems have sold out the working class for decades - and this kind of bought and paid-for betrayal of principals [sic], fairness - historical precedent -any sense of moral or intellectual honesty - The kind of brutal selfish horrific actions one only does - because they can get away with it," he wrote in part on X, formerly Twitter, Monday.

The 57-year-old "Say Anything" and "High Fidelity" star's lengthy post continued with a takedown of the party's complacency with the wealthy, not-far-enough-left politics and neglecting certain principles.

He argued that the party elite's trajectory has planted fertile ground for Republicans like Trump to win.

"All your Yale and Harvard buddies will tell you how great and smart you all are - and they are all in bed with all the same big , big money power players- And we run the world - right ? - this kind of staggering amoral bulls--- is one of the main reason ( yes there are others ) Trump's demagoguery works on people. The Democratic elite ARE full of s---," he continued.

The lengthy statement came in response to an article from Jacobin Magazine which claimed some top Democrats seek to outlaw federal wealth taxes.

"Imagine what FDR would say about such a proposed law ?! Don’t worry fellas - the Democrats will save the .ooooooo1 % from paying tax - the hubris to do this - is staggering - it’s a sham and an insult to everyone’s basic intelligence - the contempt for people - To even attempt this … Unbelievable," he continued.

He ended the spiel by accusing Obama's famous "hope and change" slogan of becoming "another branded hustle."

Cusack has been outspoken about his political stances in the past, slamming former President Donald Trump on multiple occasions, including by calling for an impeachment over his alleged mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We need strikes / and we need to remove Trump from power to save lives Impeach him again / Pressure for 25th," he tweeted at the time. Additionally, Cusack blasted the former president by comparing him to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Adolf Hitler.

He also blasted Trump's supporters for voting for, in his words, a "mentally ill, virus-spreading, child-abducting Nazi rapist."

