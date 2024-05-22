Bill Maher warns about country's polarization in late-night stop: 'I'm just tired of hating'

"Real Time" host Bill Maher admitted that he was "tired" of how divided America has become and wants the country to stop "hating" each other, in a new interview.

The liberal comedian who takes shots at both sides made these remarks while on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" on Tuesday. He was there to promote his new book, "What This Comedian Said Will Shock You."

Maher told Fallon he wants readers to wake up to America's polarization problem and learn how to "get along" again.

"If there's any theme to this, I would say it's that I want to end — I'm just tired of hating," he said. "Half this country seems to hate the other half."

"We have to remember that America is a family, and the definition of a family is people who hate each other without resorting to violence," the comedian quipped.

"The shining crown of America" is that it's a place where we can hold different viewpoints and still have peace, he claimed.

"You have to share the country with a--holes you can't stand," Maher urged.

"People were raised differently, they have different backgrounds and they have different ways of looking at life and you're not going to convince them, and they're not going to leave the country if the other side loses the election, so we have to get along and mingle a little," he continued.

"You know, we don't mingle with the other side. No one would wear a MAGA hat in here," he told Fallon's New York City audience.

"And nobody would wear a Biden t-shirt in, — I don't know, — Tennessee or something," Maher continued. "That's not a good place for the country to be."

Earlier in the interview, Fallon asked Maher what question needed to be asked of both presidential candidates during their upcoming debates.

Maher claimed both Biden and Trump needed to be asked if they would "give up power" at the end of their term.

"Plainly, he [Trump] won't," Maher said. "We have to get the Republican Party on the same page [as the Democrats] but they are going the other way," he warned, referring to Republicans "auditioning" to become Trump's VP pick.

Maher made similar remarks while on Fox News on Monday.

"Trump is someone who does not concede elections. It's the most important thing," Maher told host Greg Gutfeld on "Gutfeld!". "You don't seem to see it that way. That's the most important thing that's going on in this country. He didn't concede the last election. He's not going to concede this election."