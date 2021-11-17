Patriots Awards honors DC police officer Taylor Brandt with 'Back the Blue' award

A heroic Washington, D.C. police officer, Taylor Brandt, was awarded ‘Back the Blue’ Award at Fox Nation's Patriot Awards in Florida Wednesday.

Police officer Taylor Brandt saved 9 lives within her first year working on the force.

Fox Nation host Nancy Grace awarded Brandt with the first-ever Back the Blue award, saying, "'I spent my entire career working shoulder to shoulder with police … always seeking justice. This makes me especially proud, honored, and humbled to be here tonight presenting the ‘Back the Blue’ award to an amazing officer."

"When asked about her achievements, she always gives credit to others," Grace said when introducing Brandt.

FOX NATION OFFERING FIRST RESPONDERS FREE SUBSCRIPTION, NEW CONTENT HONORING AMERICA'S HEROES

"Thank you all so much for this award, it's incredibly humbling to get this recognition so early in my career," Brandt said.

She thanked all the officers she worked with, saying they "bring comfort through all the tense situations." She also dedicated the award to the officer that were lost or injured on January 6, calling them "true patriots."

Brandt began working as a police officer in August of 2020 after enrolling in the academy in December 2019. In her short time as a police officer, she has provided medical care to over a dozen incidents, including locating a newborn infant after a life-threatening domestic assault.

Grace thanked all law enforcement and their families, who have dedicated their lives to service to others.

"You represent what's good about police officers," Grace said in a video interview with Brandt.

Fox Nation hosted its third annual Patriot Awards in Florida where everyday heroes across the United States who have shown dedication to our nation and the values we hold dear were honored.