Former porn star Mia Khalifa mocked U.S. service members in a social media video that went viral, saying she hoped they'd get "their little brain[s] all scrambled up" for fighting wars overseas.

"Good morning to everyone who is not in the U.S. military," Khalifa starts the video posted to her X account. "Good morning to everyone who is sitting at home and not on soil that doesn't belong to them, fighting a war for a country that doesn't care about them."

"I hope you go over there and get your little brain all scrambled up with PTSD and come back here and see how much the United States cares about you, pookie!" she mocked in a baby voice. "See how much they care about you when you come back."

Khalifa then adopted a tone of fake crying, adding, 'Oh, I’m so sad, I p— my pants every time I see a falafel stand in Manhattan.'"

"Let's see how much the VA cares about you. Let's see what they tell you to do with your little broken brain from going over to fight a war that's not yours. They're going to try to tell you to do breathing exercises because the U.S. government does not give a f— about you, once you cannot die for them. Once you're done, once you're a shell, they don't care about you."

Khalifa's video, along with others who shared it, racked up over 3 million views on X since she posted it on Tuesday.

Khalifa, a Lebanese-American performer who was once PornHub’s highest-ranked adult star and famously received threats from ISIS for wearing a hijab while shooting a sex scene, has long referred to Israel as an "apartheid" state.

She has been outspoken on social media defending Palestinians and making jokes about the October 7, 2023 terror attacks.

On that day, as the terrorist attacks against Israel were still unfolding, Khalifa wrote, "Can someone please tell the freedom fighters in Palestine to flip their phones and film horizontal?"



Fox News' Brian Flood and Nikolas Lanum contributed to this report.