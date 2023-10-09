Ex-porn star Mia Khalifa expresses support for Palestinians, refers to terrorists as ‘freedom fighters’

Ex-porn star Mia Khalifa expressed support for Palestinians in a series of social media messages, referring to Palestinian terrorists as "freedom fighters" while the unprecedented attack on Israel unfolded over the weekend.

Khalifa, a Lebanese-American performer who was once PornHub’s highest-ranked adult star and famously received threats from ISIS for wearing a hijab while shooting a sex scene, has long referred to Israel as an "Apartheid" state.

"If you can look at the situation in Palestine and not be on the side of Palestinians, then you are on the wrong side of apartheid and history will show that in time," Khalifa wrote in a message on X that she pinned to her profile.

On Saturday as the unprecedented attack began to unfold, Khalifa wrote, "Can someone please tell the freedom fighters in Palestine to flip their phones and film horizontal."

She also reposted a message that said, "Babe wake up Palestine is getting liberated," and mocked video of Israelis fleeing from attackers. Khalifa reposted anti-Israel and pro-Palestinian messages throughout the multipronged terrorist attack that left hundreds dead. Khalifa celebrated as terrifying videos, which included footage of Hamas kidnapping women and children while groups of young partygoers were tied up and taken into Gaza, shocked most onlookers.

"I can’t believe the Zionist apartheid regime is being brought down by guerrilla fighters in fake Gucci shirts - the biopics of these moments better reflect that," Khalifa posted on X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter.

"It’s FREE PALESTINE until Palestine is FREE," she wrote in another post.

The former porn star also reposted a message that said, "Me and all my b-----s support Palestine. Me and the girls wil never support genocide. Me and the girls will be there for the fall of Israel" and reposted a clip of Malcolm X saying, "You don't get freedom peacefully. Freedom is never safeguarded peacefully. Anyone who is depriving you of freedom isn't deserving of a peaceful approach by the ones who are being deprived of their freedom."

Khalifa also shared am image of armed Palestinian terrorists and wrote, "This is a renaissance painting," and has been trashing American celebrities who express support for Israel.

Khalifa has doubled down on any backlash along the way.

"I’d say supporting Palestine has lost me business opportunities, but I’m more angry at myself for not checking whether or not I was entering into business with Zionists. My bad," she wrote.

When criticized for asking the terrorists to turn their phones horizontally she responded, "I just wanna make sure there’s 4k footage of my people breaking down the walls of the open air prison they’ve been forced out of their homes and into so we have good options for the history books that write about how how they freed themselves from apartheid."

Extremists in Khalifa's native Lebanon fired 12 rockets into Israel on Monday, stoking fears that the terror group Hezbollah may join the conflict with Israel.

In 2021, Khalifa came under fire for mocking Israel for having a young history.

"My wine is older than your apartheid ‘state,’" Khalifa wrote alongside a photo of herself sipping French wine.

The controversial post came less than a month after Khalifa labeled one of Israel's best-known actresses, Gal Gadot, a "genocide barbie" over her position on the Israeli-Palestinian violence.

