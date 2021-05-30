Ex-porn star Mia Khalifa's Israel bashing continues: 'My wine is older than your apartheid state'

Twitter users came down heavily on former-adult film star Mia Khalifa over the weekend after she referred to Israel as an"Apartheid" state and appeared to mock its young history on Twitter.

"My wine is older than your apartheid "state," the Lebanese-American actress and vocal pro-Palestinian supporter wrote alongside a photo of herself sipping French wine.

The tweet comes less than a month after Khalifa labeled one of Israel's best-known actresses Gal Gadot a "genocide barbie" over her position on the Israeli-Palestinian violence that reached the most fierce escalation of the conflict in almost a decade.

"You’re drinking wine made in 1943 Nazi-occupied France, while denying thousands of years of Jewish history in our ancestral homeland. Glad you found the perfect pairing for your antisemitism!," Hen Mazzig, a self-described Jew and son of Iraqi refugees, wrote on Twitter.

""Your" wine is actually the wine of Western geniuses who created it before scumbags like you were even imagined living amongst civilised peoples," Raheem Kassam responded. "Then you came along, took your clothes off, convinced barbarians to pay you for it, and bought a product of Western civ. Great dunk!"

""Your sh---y group of terrorists has never won a war in the entire time that bottle of wine existed," Townhall contributor Kurt Schlichter reacted.

Investigative journalist David Collier also weighed in.

"These viral 'my gran is older than Israel' type tweets are rather amusing," he wrote. "A sneeze may only exist for a second - but this is still a second longer than any Palestinian state has ever been in existence."

"Mia should try drinking wine (or any of the other things she enjoys doing) in Gaza for 5 minutes and see how that goes," another user responded. " As @billmaher correctly notes "Bella Hadid and her friends would run screaming to Tel Aviv if they had to live in Gaza for one day."

The Twitter thread took a surprising turn when one user wrote in response to Khalifa's post, "Breath, take a pause and visit France," in an apparent reference to her wine of choice.

Khalifa barked back, "Shut up colonizer, I’m not uplifting you and your ban on hijabs just cause I’m putting Zionists down." The former actress was likely referring to a bid by the French Senate to ban girls under 18 from wearing the hijab in public areas.

FORMER PORN STAR FROM VIRAL HIJAB SCENE SPEAKS OUT

Khalifa went viral in 2014 after filming a scene wearing a hijab. Her choice of headwear, she said at the time, led to death threats from ISIS.

Despite her short-lived career in the adult film industry – she left the business in 2015 after only three months – Khalifa continues to be one of the most popular porn actresses, with over 24.1 million Instagram followers and 3.7 million Twitter followers.