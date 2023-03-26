Ex-MSNBC analyst Malcom Nance contributed to 'chaos' in Ukraine volunteer effort: Report

Malcolm Nance, the far-left MSNBC analyst who joined the war effort in Ukraine to much fanfare last year, was exposed in a New York Times article Saturday as having generated "chaos" in the legion of hastily assembled foreign volunteers.

Nance previously grabbed headlines after leaving his position in MSNBC to join the International Legion of Territorial Defense of Ukraine in Mar. 2022. The Legion was a "hastily formed" organization by the Ukrainian government that hardly spent time vetting volunteers, the Times reported. Although Nance as a former Navy officer attempted to organize the system, the article suggested his efforts were in vain.

"Malcolm Nance, a former Navy cryptologist and MSNBC commentator, arrived in Ukraine last year and made a plan to bring order and discipline to the Legion. Instead, he became enmeshed in the chaos," the TImes reported.

They continued, "Today, Mr. Nance is involved in a messy, distracting power struggle. Often, that plays out on Twitter, where Mr. Nance taunted one former ally as ‘fat’ and an associate of ‘a verified con artist.’"

The tweet referenced came from Monday when Nance harshly criticized the National Security Media’s Twitter account.

"Accusations like that you’re a fat a--ed washed up, fired, drunk IT guy who wears a home made Flava-Flav sized ‘accredited journalist’ badge, a laughing stock at media hubs, who works closely w/a verified con artist, & then steals donations to the Army using my name @ IG & FB? OK," Nance tweeted.

In addition, the article recounted an instance of Nance accusing a pro-Ukraine fundraising group of fraud without evidence and labeling a fellow Legion member a possible "Russian spy." Nance, an enthusiastic proponent of Russiagate, once claimed former President Donald Trump was compromised by Russia as early as 1977.

"He accused a pro-Ukraine fund-raising group of fraud, providing no evidence. After arguing with two Legion administrators, Mr. Nance wrote a ‘counterintelligence’ report trying to get them fired. Central to that report is an accusation that one Legion official, Emese Abigail Fayk, fraudulently tried to buy a house on an Australian reality TV show with money she didn’t have. He labeled her ‘a potential Russian spy,’ offering no evidence. Ms. Fayk denied the accusations and remains with the Legion," the Times wrote.

While the report notes that Nance has left Ukraine, the former MSNBC analyst apparently "continues fund-raising with a new group of allies" including a volunteer who "lied about being a U.S. Marine so he could join the Legion."

While the New York Times article acknowledged that several volunteers came to Ukraine "selflessly and acted with heroism," accounts from "more than 100 pages of documents from inside volunteer groups" and "more than 30 volunteers, fighters, fund-raisers, donors and American and Ukrainian officials" fretted over the many who had "stolen valor" and "wasted money."

"People who would not be allowed anywhere near the battlefield in a U.S.-led war are active on the Ukrainian front, with ready access to American weapons," the reporters wrote.