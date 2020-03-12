Stepmother formally charged with murder of 11-year-old boy

Colorado woman Letecia Stauch was formally charged in the murder of her 11-year-old stepson, Gannon Stauch. The 36-year-old woman made her first physical appearance before a judge on Wednesday.

Law enforcement started looking for the boy after he was reported missing from his Colorado Springs home on Jan. 27.

Letecia Stauch was arrested on March 2 in Myrtle Beach, S.C., on charges of first-degree murder, child abuse resulting in death, tampering with a body and tampering with physical evidence.

On Fox Nation's "Crime Stories," former prosecutor and Fox Nation host Nancy Grace and her panel of investigators drilled down on this case. Grace said there was something about the case she found incredibly suspicious very early on.

"I want you to take a listen to something I find very intriguing," said Grace on Wednesday, referring to an interview that Letecia Stauch gave in early February after she was questioned by the El Paso County, Colorado Sheriff's office in the disappearance of her stepson.

"I'm just ready for Gannon and to come home, most importantly for him to see his family. But second, I am going to be so ecstatic when I'm able to say to people that I hope they have a really sincere apology for all these theories that have come out online," said Letecia Stauch.

"She's worried about an apology when her child is missing," exclaimed Grace

Later on, in that same interview, Letecia Stauch reiterated her desire for an apology.

"The message for Gannon that I have is: Gannon, when you get home, you'll be able to truly tell what happened. And then I really hope I get a sincere apology from everyone who has made all those things, especially from my husband."

"After putting... three or four or 5,000 witnesses on the hot seat, you can tell when someone is all about themselves," said Grace reflecting on her decade-long career as a Fulton County, Ga. prosecutor. "And in this case, all she's talking about, she's not crying, she's not upset, she's not begging the public for help. She's talking about getting an apology. And that disturbs me."

Grace and her investigators also examined surveillance footage captured by one of the Stauch's neighbors, who described Gannon as appearing to be drugged and having difficulty walking on the day that he disappeared.

