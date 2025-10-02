Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Media

Eric Trump reveals how Donald Trump brought 'levity' to conversation after Butler assassination attempt

Trump joked about having 'worst earache in the history of the world' after Butler shooting, his son said

Hanna Panreck By Hanna Panreck Fox News
close
Eric Trump discusses phone call with his father after Butler assassination attempt, says he brought 'levity' Video

Eric Trump discusses phone call with his father after Butler assassination attempt, says he brought 'levity'

Eric Trump discussed the phone call he had with his father after the Butler, Pennsylvania shooting in July 2024 during an interview on the "Ruthless Podcast," telling the hosts the president brought "levity" to their conversation.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Eric Trump, son of President Donald Trump, discussed in an interview Thursday how his father used humor to bring levity after the 2024 assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania.

"I was the first person he called after Butler. Right, I mean, they shot his ear off. They almost took off his head. And like the first thing he says to try and bring levity, when I want to literally fight the entire world because I was so pissed off at what happened, was something about having the worst earache in the history of the world," Trump told the hosts of the "Ruthless Podcast."

"I think he equated it to Tyson and Holyfield," Eric Trump continued. "The guy’s always been able to bring kind of levity to dark situations. And I actually think that’s like a great, like, disarming tool, if that makes sense."

Trump was shot in the ear during the campaign rally on July 13, 2024. The shooting killed one rally attendee and injured two others.

JOURNALIST SALENA ZITO REVEALS WHAT TRUMP SUPPORTERS MEANT WHEN THEY TURNED ON THE CAMERAS AT THE BUTLER

Donald Trump and Eric Trump

Donald Trump Jr, President Donald Trump and Eric Trump attend the opening of the Trump International Golf Links, the president's new golf course on the Menie Estate in Balmedie, Aberdeenshire, on July 29, 2025.  (Jane Barlow/PA Images via Getty Images)

Eric Trump also pointed to his father’s return to Butler after the attempt as another example.

"There are times where people are uncomfortable. I mean, when he went out at Butler, when he returned to Butler, you know, ‘as I was saying,’ right, that wasn’t what was expected. It was far, and the place just starts chanting, ‘USA, USA,’" he continued. 

President Trump returned to the rally site three months later on Oct. 5, 2024. 

TRUMP REVEALS CRUCIAL, SPLIT-SECOND MOMENT THAT SAVED HIS LIFE DURING BUTLER ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT

President Donald Trump raises his fist after being shot at a campaign event in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Then-Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump pumps his fist as he is rushed offstage by U.S. Secret Service agents after being grazed by a bullet during a rally on July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pennsylvania.  (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Trump's speech in Butler opened with thanks to Pennsylvania supporters and a light joke about the attempt on his life with the line, "And as I was saying."

Eric Trump said on the podcast that all traditional politicians sounded "full of it" and scripted, but his father broke that mold. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

President Donald Trump wearing blue suit and a red tie while pointing at a reporter in the Oval Office

President Donald Trump points to a reporter in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"And finally, you had a guy go out there, and he was un-PC [politically-correct], totally politically incorrect. He said what was on his mind. He said what everybody was thinking. He wasn't afraid. He didn't back down. He had backbone. And Americans instantly, especially the tough guys, right, I mean, especially people with like a little, you know, like they appreciated a little bit of the bravado and the lack of staleness," he said. 

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.

Close modal

Continue