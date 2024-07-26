Trump to return to Pennsylvania for first time since assassination attempt

Weeks after an attempt was made on his life at a rally in Butler, former President Donald Trump is slated to return to Pennsylvania to appear at a Harrisburg venue on Wednesday.

The Republican nominee will speak to his supporters at the Pennsylvania Farm Show, which is about 220 miles away from the Butler Farm Show site where shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks grazed his ear with a bullet, narrowly missing his head on July 13.

Harrisburg Director of Communications Matt Maisel told Fox News Digital on Friday that Trump had made "multiple visits to the farm show complex multiple times since his time as president" and that the city has had "zero issues every time that he's come here."

He also said that the Harrisburg Police Department would just be controlling traffic in the vicinity of the rally, and that on-site security measures would be handled by the Secret Service, Pennsylvania State Police and Pennsylvania Capitol Police.

"Sure, you've had your run-of-the-mill protests outside of the complex, but there have been no issues related to that," Maisel said.

The U.S. Secret Service was tight-lipped about security measures for the event and whether they would be heightened in light of the assassination attempt earlier this month.

"The safety and security of our protectees is the U.S. Secret Service’s top priority. Out of concern for operational security, the Secret Service does not discuss the means and methods used for our protective operations."

Pennsylvania State Police told Fox News Digital that they would assist the U.S. Secret Service in policing the event.

"The Pennsylvania State Police routinely aids USSS and our federal partners during large events in Pennsylvania and will always provide any and all resources needed to ensure the safety of Pennsylvanians," the agency said via email on Friday.

Trump was injured at the Butler rally, where the FBI is investigating how Crooks was able to get within about 150 yards of Trump and fire at him.

Trump was injured, as well as attendees James Copenhaver and David Dutch. Firefighter Corey Comperatore lost his life shielding his wife and daughters.