Pennsylvania

Trump to return to Pennsylvania for first time since assassination attempt

Harrisburg official said the city has had "zero issues every time [Trump] has come here"

Christina Coulter
Published
Trump fires back after FBI director questions if he was hit by bullet: 'Lost the confidence of America'

Trump fires back after FBI director questions if he was hit by bullet: 'Lost the confidence of America'

The 'Outnumbered' panel discussed Trump's criticism of the FBI questioning whether he was hit by a bullet and why some critics believe the media overall has downplayed the assassination attempt. 

BETHEL PARK, Pa. – Weeks after an attempt was made on his life at a rally in Butler, former President Donald Trump is slated to return to Pennsylvania to appear at a Harrisburg venue on Wednesday.

The Republican nominee will speak to his supporters at the Pennsylvania Farm Show, which is about 220 miles away from the Butler Farm Show site where shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks grazed his ear with a bullet, narrowly missing his head on July 13.

Harrisburg Director of Communications Matt Maisel told Fox News Digital on Friday that Trump had made "multiple visits to the farm show complex multiple times since his time as president" and that the city has had "zero issues every time that he's come here."

He also said that the Harrisburg Police Department would just be controlling traffic in the vicinity of the rally, and that on-site security measures would be handled by the Secret Service, Pennsylvania State Police and Pennsylvania Capitol Police.

TIMELINE: TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT

Former President Donald Trump criticizes Vice President Kamala Harris at a rally in North Carolina

Former President Donald Trump, the GOP presidential nominee, headlines a rally in Charlotte, North Carolina on July 24, 2024. (Fox News - Paul Steinhauser)

"Sure, you've had your run-of-the-mill protests outside of the complex, but there have been no issues related to that," Maisel said.

The U.S. Secret Service was tight-lipped about security measures for the event and whether they would be heightened in light of the assassination attempt earlier this month. 

"The safety and security of our protectees is the U.S. Secret Service’s top priority. Out of concern for operational security, the Secret Service does not discuss the means and methods used for our protective operations."

TRUMP RALLY BULLET TRAJECTORY ANALYSIS CONTRADICTS FBI 'SHRAPNEL' TESTIMONY ON CAPITOL HILL: REPORT

Thomas-matthew-crooks

Thomas Matthew Crooks is pictured in front of the Butler Fairgrounds in the aftermath of the attempted assassination of the former president on July 14, 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania.  (Bethel Park School District/Getty Images)

Pennsylvania State Police told Fox News Digital that they would assist the U.S. Secret Service in policing the event.

"The Pennsylvania State Police routinely aids USSS and our federal partners during large events in Pennsylvania and will always provide any and all resources needed to ensure the safety of Pennsylvanians," the agency said via email on Friday. 

TRUMP RALLY BULLET TRAJECTORY ANALYSIS CONTRADICTS FBI 'SHRAPNEL' TESTIMONY ON CAPITOL HILL: REPORT

Crowd at Trump's rally in Pennsylvania

Butler, PA crowd at former President Trump's rally (Fox News)

Trump was injured at the Butler rally, where the FBI is investigating how Crooks was able to get within about 150 yards of Trump and fire at him.

Trump was injured, as well as attendees James Copenhaver and David Dutch. Firefighter Corey Comperatore lost his life shielding his wife and daughters.

Christina Coulter is a U.S. and World reporter for Fox News Digital. Email story tips to christina.coulter@fox.com.