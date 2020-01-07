Eric Trump blasts Democrats for 'ironic' claims of president using Iran as 'distraction' from impeachment

It's "ironic" that some Democrats in Congress claim President Trump is using recent hostilities between the U.S. and Iran as a "distraction" from his impeachment proceedings, according to Eric Trump.

The president's 36-year-old son, who serves as an executive vice president of the Trump Organization, made the observation Tuesday night during an appearance on Fox News' "The Ingraham Angle."

Following last week's airstrike in Baghdad that killed Iranian terrorist Gen. Qassem Soleimani -- and the ensuing reaction from Tehran -- several Democratic lawmakers, including some 2020 presidential candidates, criticized the White House.

Trump was "trying to distract from the news of the day," U.S. Sen. Benjamin Cardin, D-Md., claimed, while presidential hopeful Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., regarded the idea as a "reasonable question."

U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla., a former chairwoman of the Democratic National Committee, also claimed Trump was acting in his own "self-interest" rather than putting America first when he ordered the drone attack against Soleimani.

But Eric Trump dismissed those arguments Tuesday.

"Don't you find the word 'distraction' so ironic?," Trump asked host Laura Ingraham, in response to the Democrats' assertions about his father.

Trump told Ingraham it was the Democrats who have tried to distract from every political and policy victory the president has notched since taking office.

"The only thing that the Democrats have been trying to do is distract," he said, "whether it be [from] the Russia investigation, the impeachment hoax, everything else they do, when the fact is that this country has the greatest economy we've ever seen, we've the lowest unemployment we've ever seen, we've the best numbers, the best consumer confidence. We're leading the world in just about every metric.

"It is so ironic that now they are the ones coming out and saying somebody is trying to distract."

Trump said other countries have been "jealous" of the American economy and America's standing in the world.

"[My father] is doing a great job for this nation," he added.

Last month the U.S. House of Representatives, along party lines, approved two articles of impeachment against President Trump, on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. But House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has not yet passed the approved articles to the Senate for adjudication.

Eric Trump said he is enjoying watching Pelosi "squirm," and predicted the self-described "master legislator" from San Francisco will lose her political and Constitutional battle with the president -- whether she passes the impeachment articles to the Senate or not.

"If she sends them over, she loses. If she doesn't send them over, she loses," he said.

He suggested Pelosi had to follow through with holding an impeachment inquiry to avoid a mutiny by the more progressive members of the House Democratic caucus, who had demanded such a probe.