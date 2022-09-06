'Outnumbered' slams Biden admin's bid to 'demonize' fossil fuels to push electric car agenda

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Trump senior adviser Mercedes Schlapp warned California's electric vehicle mandate is not a model the entire country should follow as many Americans can't afford them. She noted on "Outnumbered" Tuesday, however, that the push for electric cars shows the Biden administration's dedication to demonizing fossil fuels.

MERCEDES SCHLAPP: Why not find a balance between the gas cars as well as the electric vehicles? Some people don't feel comfortable moving in that direction. Quite frankly with electric vehicles, the middle class, the working class, they can't afford to buy an electric vehicle. You're talking about a global supply chain problem with the rare earth metals that you put into these batteries for electric vehicles. And if you're driving from California to New York, you might not make it in an electric vehicle. This is no model for our country, but it does show that the administration, the Biden administration is very focused. Their goal, their religion, climate change, to demonize and get away and get rid of fossil fuels.

