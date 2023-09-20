Emma Roberts accused of transphobic remark by 'American Horror Story' co-star: ‘My blood is boiling’

Trans woman and "American Horror Story" actor Angelica Ross recently accused show co-star Emma Roberts of making anti-trans comments while on set.

Ross, who acted alongside Roberts during the 2019 season "American Horror Story: 1984," claimed that Roberts denied Ross was a woman while they were both filming a scene together.

The trans actor made the allegation in a recent Instagram Live video. Ross claimed not to come forward with the story at the time because someone else mentioned Roberts’ supposedly bullying behavior and suffered "repercussions" for calling it.

KIM KARDASHIAN REVEALS SHE'S STARRIG ALONGSIDE EMMA ROBERTS IN ‘AMERICAN HORROR STORY’

Roberts has been a regular for the popular horror franchise. Ross’ allegation dropped on Tuesday, the same day that the series’ latest season, "American Horror Story: Delicate" debuted on television, with Roberts once again in a lead role.

The trans actor’s post recalled the alleged incident to Instagram followers.

As the trans woman described the scene, Roberts turned to "John" – possibly John J. Gray, who directed two episodes that season – and complained that Ross was "being mean" to her.

Ross claimed Roberts was "not being for real, for real" with the complaint and added the director’s supposed reply, saying he said, "’OK ladies, you know that’s enough. Let’s, you know, like, get back to work.’"

As the actor told it, Roberts then replied, "She then looks at me and she goes, ‘Don’t you mean lady?’"

HOWARD STERN'S MOST MEMORABLE MOMENTS SINCE PIVOT FROM SHOCK JOCK TO LIBERAL MOUTHPIECE

Covering her mouth with her shirt, Ross added, "And she turns around like this and covers her mouth and goes back here, but can’t see I’m looking at her deada-- in the camera like ‘What the f--- did you just say?’"

""And I’m standing there looking her deada—in the damn thing and I’m like trying to process the f--- she just said, and I’m like – I’m standing there and she walked away – my blood is boiling. Boiling."

"I’m like, if I say something it’s gonna be me that’s the problem, and I know this because there was someone who spoke up about what she was doing and they got repercussions from it. Not her, they did," Ross added.

Noting further how she stayed silent, Ross said, "So when I saw that happening I was just like, ‘I’m done. I’m done.’ I didn’t speak to that b---- the entire time after that."

Representatives for each actor did not immediately response to a request for comment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP